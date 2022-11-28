Apollo Tyres in the fast lane as UBS projects 2x RoE and debt to halve by FY25

The share price of Apollo Tyres surged more than 5.7 percent in the morning trade on November 28, as the Swiss brokerage firm UBS Securities raised the target price to Rs 355 from Rs 295 while keeping the "buy" rating on the stock.

At 10.33 am, Apollo Tyres was trading at Rs 309.95 on the National Stock Exchange against the previous close of Rs 293.20.

Focussing on deleveraging, UBS expects a doubling of return on equity (RoE) and a halving of the debt by the financial year (FY) 2025.

According to UBS, declining commodity prices will aid the gross margin of the tyre manufacturer company.

The stock looks attractive at 12x FY 24e price-earnings (P/E) ratio as against the peers' ratio of 17-26x P/E, it said.

Similarly, domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has a "buy" call on Apollo Tyres with a target price of Rs 360.

Earlier this month, Apollo Tyres reported that its consolidated net profit increased by 11 per cent to Rs 194 crore in the second quarter that ended September, riding on the back of robust sales in domestic as well as international markets.

The tyre major had reported a net profit of Rs 174 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

During the quarter under review, revenue from operations was up 17 per cent to close at Rs 5,956 crore as against Rs 5,077 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.