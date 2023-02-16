 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apollo Hospitals shares gain as Jefferies raises target price; sees 26% upside

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Prabhudas Lilladher also have a Buy rating for the healthcare major

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise saw a rise in its stock prices on February 16, following a positive report from global research and broking firm Jefferies.

At 10.11 am, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise was trading at Rs 4,609 on the National Stock Exchange, 2.70 percent higher from the previous close.

Jefferies raised their price target for the stock by over 5 percent to Rs 5,375 while retaining their Buy rating. This new target price reflects a 26 percent upside potential from Wednesday's closing price.

