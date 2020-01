Apollo Hospitals share price up 3% after IRDA clears stake transfer to HDFC

Share price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises jumped more than 3 percent in the morning trade on January 2 after the company got approval for Apollo Munich deal from CCI, RBI and IRDA.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) in a January 1, 2020 letter granted the approval for transfer of up to 51.2 percent equity share capital of AMHI from AHEL, AECL and other shareholders to HDFC, the company said in a filing to the exchanges. “We further wish to inform that in accordance with the SPA, the acquisition of shares by HDFC is expected to be completed by January 9, 2020,” it said.

Apollo Hospitals on November 14 reported 36 percent jump in year-on-year (YoY) net profit jump at Rs 86.2 crore for the September quarter. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 63.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The stock has seen a steady rise over the last one year and was quoting at Rs 1,480.95, up Rs 54.05, or 3.79 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,482.10 and an intraday low of Rs 1,432.50. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.