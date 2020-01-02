App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apollo Hospitals share price up 3% after IRDA clears stake transfer to HDFC

The stock price has seen a steady rise in the last one year and was quoting at Rs 1,480.95, up Rs 54.05, or 3.79 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises jumped more than 3 percent in the morning trade on January 2 after the company got approval for Apollo Munich deal from CCI, RBI and IRDA.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) in a January 1, 2020 letter granted the approval for transfer of up to 51.2 percent equity share capital of AMHI from AHEL, AECL and other shareholders to HDFC, the company said in a filing to the exchanges. “We further wish to inform that in accordance with the SPA, the acquisition of shares by HDFC is expected to be completed by January 9, 2020,” it said.

Apollo Hospitals on November 14 reported 36 percent jump in year-on-year (YoY) net profit jump at Rs 86.2 crore for the September quarter. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 63.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Close
The stock has seen a steady rise over the last one year and was quoting at Rs 1,480.95, up Rs 54.05, or 3.79 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,482.10 and an intraday low of Rs 1,432.50.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 10:47 am

tags #Apollo Hospitals #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.