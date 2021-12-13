Apollo Hospitals promoters to sell 7 lakh shares via block deal tomorrow

Representative image

Apollo Hospitals' promoters will depart with 0.5 percent of their cumulative equity stake as they will sell their 7 lakh shares in the company via a block deal on December 14, CNBC TV 18 reported.

The floor price of the shares to be offered for sale has been fixed at Rs 5,050 - a discount of 3 percent, the news channel said. The stock settled at Rs 5,206.70 at closing hours of December 13, marking a 0.74 percent slide in value as compared to the preceding day.

The deal to offload 7 lakh shares or 0.5 percent stake of the promoter group will be facilitated by investment bank JP Morgan.

Once executed, the deal is expected to bring down the stake of Apollo Hospitals promoter in the company to 29.32 percent.

As per the shareholding pattern available with the stock exchanges, the foreign portfolio investors of Apollo Hospitals currently hold 51.54 percent stake, followed by promoters with 29.82 percent stake.

Other minor shareholders include domestic institutional investors, financial institutions and general public.

Notably, Apollo Hospitals had thrilled investors last month when it announced the results of second quarter. Consolidated revenue increased by 35 percent over the same period last year to Rs 3,717 crore. A good portion of this came from the healthcare services segment, where revenue increased 75 percent year-on-year and 12 percent sequentially.

EBITDA for Q2 grew by 105 percent year-on-year and 18 percent sequentially to Rs 615 crore. Average revenue per occupied bed, excluding vaccination, for the half year ended September grew 15 percent year-on-year.

Following the Q2 results, analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) valued Apollo Hospitals using the sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) methodology and arrivea at a March 2023 target price of Rs 5,394.

In the SOTP method, the value of each division of a company is ascertained separately and added together to arrive at a total.

Nomura’s analysts said it is appropriate to value Apollo Hospitals on an SOTP basis, given the likely value unlocking in Apollo HealthCo, a subsidiary that houses its online and offline pharmacies and telemedicine businesses, in the near term through investment by strategic or financial partners.