Apollo Hospitals or Info Edge may replace IOC in Nifty 50 in April 2022

Nifty rejig

In the next review of the Nifty 50 index, Indian Oil Corp could be replaced by Apollo Hospitals or Info Edge, according to Edelweiss Alternative Research.

The research firm said, among the two, Apollo Hospitals has a slightly higher chance than Info Edge to enter the Nifty 50, based on calculations using the past four months of free float market cap and assumption of the next seven weeks’ average market cap.

Currently, both the stocks are 1.5 times higher than Indian Oil’s free float market cap. While IOC’s free float market cap, as on December 6, stood at Rs 30,756 crore, Info Edge’s was at Rs 43,824 crore and Apollo Hospital’s free float was at Rs 53,774 crore.

However, a significant rally of approximately 15 percent in IOC’s stock up to the data cut-off date of January 31 could save IOC from the exclusion, Edelweiss Alternative Research said. Similarly, Apollo Hospitals and Info Edge would have to maintain the current price until the data cut-off date.

The Nifty 50 index is reconstituted semi-annually considering six months’ data ending January and July. The replacement of stocks in the Nifty 50 (if any) is generally implemented from the first working day of April and October. In case of any replacement in the index, a four weeks’ prior notice is given to market participants.

While Avenue Supermart meets most of the criteria to be a Nifty 50 stock, it is not a part of the derivatives segment, which is deterring its inclusion, the firm said. If it gets included in the F&O segment until the announcement in the second half of February, it will pip Apollo Hospitals and Info Edge to be included in the benchmark index.

The research firm also said that Indian Oil (if it is excluded from the Nifty 50), Zomato and Mindtree could be included in the Nifty Next 50 Index. Potential exclusions are Apollo Hospital or Info Edge (whichever moves to Nifty 50), Yes Bank, Indraprastha Gas, Jindal Steel and Hindustan Petroleum.