MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Apollo Hospitals or Info Edge may replace IOC in Nifty 50 in April 2022

If Avenue Supermart is included in F&O by mid-February, it will be guaranteed an inclusion in the Nifty 50 index

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST
Nifty rejig

Nifty rejig

In the next review of the Nifty 50 index, Indian Oil Corp could be replaced by Apollo Hospitals or Info Edge, according to Edelweiss Alternative Research.

The research firm said, among the two, Apollo Hospitals has a slightly higher chance than Info Edge to enter the Nifty 50, based on calculations using the past four months of free float market cap and assumption of the next seven weeks’ average market cap.

Currently, both the stocks are 1.5 times higher than Indian Oil’s free float market cap. While IOC’s free float market cap, as on December 6, stood at Rs 30,756 crore, Info Edge’s was at Rs 43,824 crore and Apollo Hospital’s free float was at Rs 53,774 crore.

Catch all the live market action here.

However, a significant rally of approximately 15 percent in IOC’s stock up to the data cut-off date of January 31 could save IOC from the exclusion, Edelweiss Alternative Research said. Similarly, Apollo Hospitals and Info Edge would have to maintain the current price until the data cut-off date.

Close

Related stories

The Nifty 50 index is reconstituted semi-annually considering six months’ data ending January and July. The replacement of stocks in the Nifty 50 (if any) is generally implemented from the first working day of April and October. In case of any replacement in the index, a four weeks’ prior notice is given to market participants.

While Avenue Supermart meets most of the criteria to be a Nifty 50 stock, it is not a part of the derivatives segment, which is deterring its inclusion, the firm said. If it gets included in the F&O segment until the announcement in the second half of February, it will pip Apollo Hospitals and Info Edge to be included in the benchmark index.

Also read: MPC Meet Preview | Omicron uncertainty reaffirms underwhelming policy normalisation

The research firm also said that Indian Oil (if it is excluded from the Nifty 50), Zomato and Mindtree could be included in the Nifty Next 50 Index. Potential exclusions are Apollo Hospital or Info Edge (whichever moves to Nifty 50), Yes Bank, Indraprastha Gas, Jindal Steel and Hindustan Petroleum.

In the Nifty Bank Index, RBL Bank will most likely be replaced by Bank of Baroda, the firm said. Whereas, in the Nifty IT Index, L&T Technology Services could get replaced by Persistent Systems or Tata Elxsi if it gets included in F&O by mid-February.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apollo Hospitals #Info Edge #IOC #Nifty
first published: Dec 6, 2021 03:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.