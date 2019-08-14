App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apollo Hospitals' net profit jumps two-fold; Macquarie maintains 'outperform'

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,571.89 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,210.47 crore in the same period a year ago

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Apollo Hospitals rallied over 6 percent in intraday trade on August 14, a day after it reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 49.15 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, mainly on account of robust growth in healthcare services and pharmacy verticals.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.34 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Apollo Hospitals said in a filing to the BSE.

The stock rose over 7 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,425, which is close to its 52-week high of Rs 1,427 on the BSE.

Close

Reacting to the results, Macquarie maintained an outperform rating on Apollo Hospitals post June quarter results with a target price of Rs 1,636.

related news

The operating performance continues to improve, and the steps taken by the promoter group to resolve the leverage situation is a positive sign, the note said.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,571.89 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,210.47 crore in the same period a year ago.

"We have made a strong start to the financial year building on the momentum gained last year to deliver steady growth in revenue and margins across all our verticals," Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

"We are hopeful that our efforts towards having a strong pan-India presence and towards adopting new skills and cutting edge technology should help us in maintaining the momentum going forward as well," he added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 09:53 am

tags #Apollo Hospitals #buzzing #Macquarie

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.