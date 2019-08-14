Apollo Hospitals' net profit jumps two-fold; Macquarie maintains 'outperform'

Apollo Hospitals rallied over 6 percent in intraday trade on August 14, a day after it reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 49.15 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, mainly on account of robust growth in healthcare services and pharmacy verticals.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.34 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Apollo Hospitals said in a filing to the BSE.

The stock rose over 7 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,425, which is close to its 52-week high of Rs 1,427 on the BSE.

Reacting to the results, Macquarie maintained an outperform rating on Apollo Hospitals post June quarter results with a target price of Rs 1,636.

The operating performance continues to improve, and the steps taken by the promoter group to resolve the leverage situation is a positive sign, the note said.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,571.89 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,210.47 crore in the same period a year ago.

"We have made a strong start to the financial year building on the momentum gained last year to deliver steady growth in revenue and margins across all our verticals," Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.