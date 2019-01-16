App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apollo Hospitals hits 52-week high after HSBC raises price target by 25%

HSBC sees better operating margin trend for its hospitals business and said the new hospital momentum is likely helped in Q3FY19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises shares rallied 1.8 percent in morning Wednesday after global research house HSBC raised price target for the stock by a whopping 25 percent. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,352.60.

The research firm has maintained buy call on the stock and increased price target to Rs 1,600 from Rs 1,275 apiece, implying 20 percent potential upside from Tuesday's closing price.

HSBC sees better operating margin trend for its hospitals business and said the new hospital momentum is likely helped in Q3FY19.

Hence, the outlook is intact on improving case mix & operating leverage, the global brokerage said, adding the key stock driver should be a reduction in losses.

At 10:40 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,348.00, up Rs 18.50, or 1.39 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 10:53 am

tags #Apollo Hospitals Enterprises #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.