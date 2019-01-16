Apollo Hospitals hits 52-week high after HSBC raises price target by 25%

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises shares rallied 1.8 percent in morning Wednesday after global research house HSBC raised price target for the stock by a whopping 25 percent. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,352.60.

The research firm has maintained buy call on the stock and increased price target to Rs 1,600 from Rs 1,275 apiece, implying 20 percent potential upside from Tuesday's closing price.

HSBC sees better operating margin trend for its hospitals business and said the new hospital momentum is likely helped in Q3FY19.

Hence, the outlook is intact on improving case mix & operating leverage, the global brokerage said, adding the key stock driver should be a reduction in losses.

At 10:40 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,348.00, up Rs 18.50, or 1.39 percent on the BSE.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.