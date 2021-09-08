MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

APL Apollo Tubes shares jump over 6%, hit fresh 52-week high

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call, setting the target price of Rs 2,065

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

APL Apollo Tubes' shares continued their winning run, jumping over 6 percent to hit their 52-week high of Rs 1,874.95 in intraday trade on BSE on September 8. The stock has gained 112 percent year-to-date (YTD) and brokerages believe it can still go higher.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call, setting the target price of Rs 2,065.

The brokerage firm expects a strong volume growth and improved profitability for the company due to higher demand across product segments, launch of new products and robust distribution network.

"We expect the company to deliver 20 percent/26 percent/35 percent consolidated revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR to nearly Rs 14,800 crore/Rs 1,360 crore/Rs 900 crore and generate strong cumulative CFO/FCF of

Rs 3,130 crore/Rs 2,080 crore over FY21-24E," Motilal Oswal said. "We value the stock at 35 times September 23E EPS and arrive at our target price of Rs 2,065."

The stock should fetch similar valuation as its peers in the building material space, due to its leadership and low-cost position in the structural tubes business, strong return ratio profile, and lower working capital days, it said.

Close

Related stories

The stock was trading 3.06 percent higher at Rs 1,819.25 at 1305 hours on BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #APL Apollo Tubes #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Sep 8, 2021 01:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.