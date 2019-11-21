APL Apollo Tubes shares climb 2% after ICRA reaffirms ratings

Shares of APL Apollo Tubes climbed over 2 percent on BSE on November 21 after the company said ICRA reaffirmed the company's long and short-term ratings.

Rating agency ICRA reaffirmed "ICRA AA-" as long-term rating and "ICRA A1+" as short term rating for Rs 1,327.51 crore line of credit of the company.

ICRA also assigned a long-term rating of "ICRA AA-" and short term rating of "ICRA Al+" to the additional limit of Rs 360.49 crore bank facilities. The outlook on the long term rating is stable.