Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

APL Apollo Tubes share price jumps 3% on robust Q3FY20 sales

The growth was led by strong demand across product categories, APL Apollo said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of APL Apollo Tubes rallied 3.5 percent intraday on January 1 after the company reported strong sales performance in the quarter ended December 2019.

The stock touched the 52-week high of Rs 1,940 and rallied 66 percent in 2019. It was quoting at Rs 1,927.00, up Rs 52.50, or 2.80 percent on the BSE at 1450 hours IST.

"...registered a strong sales volume of 4,80,225 MTPA in Q3FY20, higher by 52.6 percent YoY from 3,14,707 MTPA in Q3FY19," the building material steel products company said in its BSE filing.

Close

The growth was led by strong demand across product categories, it added.

Headquartered at Delhi NCR, the company operates 11 manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 2.55 million MTPA. It has a PAN-Indian presence with units strategically located in Sikandarabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Hosur, Raipur and Murbad.

First Published on Jan 1, 2020 03:12 pm

tags #APL Apollo Tubes

