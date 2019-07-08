APL Apollo Tubes gains 2% after Elara initiates coverage with buy

Shares of galvanized steel pipes and tubes maker APL Apollo Tubes bucked the trend and gained nearly 2 percent intraday on July 8 after Elara Capital initiated its coverage with a buy call on the stock.

The stock is currently trading at 11.7x FY21E P/E.

The research house expects a revenue CAGR of around 21 percent and an EPS CAGR of around 49 percent over FY19-21E, led by 1) a volume CAGR of around 19 percent, 2) improved efficiency, 3) better product portfolio, and 4) likely reduction in the net debt-equity ratio to 0.4x in FY21E from 0.8x in FY19.

"Therefore, we initiate on APL Apollo Tubes with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 2,267, implying around 41 percent upside," Elara said.

According to the brokerage, fundamentals in FY21 are likely to be stronger than in the past five years as FY21 return on equity is likely to be at 24.1 percent versus a five-year average of 19.7 percent while FY21 net debt-equity ratio of 0.4x against 1.0x in the past five years.

The domestic electric resistance welded (ERW) pipe industry posted a demand CAGR of around 5 percent over FY16-19.

Elara expects the industry to grow at a CAGR of around 7 percent over FY19-21 to around 8 million tonnes by FY21, led by higher government spending (around Rs 1 lakh crore) towards several projects like metro, airport, urban development, irrigation and water sanitation and rising demand of prefabricated structures, followed by steady demand from traditional applications, like water transportation & sewage and oil & gas.

APL Apollo Tubes is a market leader in the domestic ERW pipe industry with a current market share of around 18 percent. It is among the fastest-growing ERW pipe firms, with a capacity CAGR of around 24 percent over FY09-19. During the past three years, it has grown around 3x rate of industry growth.

Elara believes the company is well placed to continue strong momentum, given its 1) industry-leading capacity of 2.3 million tonnes, 2) low-cost structure, and 3) pan-India presence with a vast distribution network.

The brokerage expects margin to expand 100bp to 6.7 percent over FY19-21, led by 1) improved operating leverage & higher contribution from direct forming technology (DFT) (20bp margin contribution), 2) better inventory management (60bp margin contribution), and 3) improved realization with continued endeavor for value-added products (20bp margin contribution).

Elara said it believes absence of major capacity expansion in the near term and performance improvement will help generate free cashflow of Rs 320 crore over FY20-21, thereby leading to faster deleveraging of balance sheet. Deleveraging alone is likely to give around 4 percent upside to the stock price, it added.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,628.10, up Rs 16.45, or 1.02 percent on the BSE at 1205 hours IST.