Apar Industries touches 52-week low on weak June quarter numbers

Shares of Apar Industries touched 52-week low of Rs 575, down 4.8 percent intraday Thursday on the back of weak Q1FY19 (April-June) numbers.

The company's Q1 consolidated net profit was down 25 percent at Rs 29 crore against Rs 39 crore in a year ago period.

Meanwhile, revenue was up 14.7 percent at Rs 1,495.6 crore against Rs 1304.3 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 14 percent at Rs 108.4 crore, while margin was unchanged at 7.3 percent.

At 13:34 hrs Apar Industries was quoting at Rs 596.80, down Rs 7.15, or 1.18 percent on the BSE.

The share price declined 23 percent in the 3 months.

