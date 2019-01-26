App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2019 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Any positive outcome from US-China meet will take LME aluminum prices towards $2000 per ton

We expect Aluminum prices to take support and trade higher in the near term as high cost capacity closures will reduce supply in the coming months.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sakina Mandsaurwala

In the commodity market last week, precious metal prices remained steady near its highs on worries over US government shutdown and rising dollar. Also, no major price change was seen in the energy complex with Nymex crude losing mere 0.2 percent to USD 53.6 per bbl while Nymex natural gas closed the week with 2 percent losses.

Crude oil prices remained range bound on stronger oil output cuts by OPEC and rising US oil production. Natural gas prices were pushed lower on forecasts of warmer weather in US and below average gas storage withdrawals.

Base metal prices reacted positively last week gaining more than 2 percent with the exception being copper losing more than 1.5 percent. Metal prices traded higher on optimism ahead of high level trade meeting between US and China on Jan 30th -31st 2019 and after China reacted promptly by lowering its RRR ratio to improve the liquidity situation just before the Chinese New year holiday starting from 5th Feb to 10th Feb 2019.

related news

Aluminum prices surged despite the lifting of US sanctions on Rusal this month. The lower inventory and higher cancelled warrants helped the metal to rally by 7 percent this month. Cancelled warrants increased by one-third of the total inventory at the LME. With the global aluminum production growth rate of 1.5 percent in 2018, the slowest since 2009, increases the likelihood of deficit scenario this year.

Even China, the leading producer of the metal has slowed down its production in 2018 on account of higher raw material cost, lower margin and environmental restriction all leading to smelter cutbacks in the aluminum producing region. Going forward, the capacity additions in United States and Middle East will significantly reduce the ex-China deficit in aluminum in 2019.

Outlook:

We expect Aluminum prices to take support and trade higher in the near term as high cost capacity closures will reduce supply in the coming months. Given the important trade meeting between US and China next week, any positive outcome will take LME aluminum prices higher towards USD 1950-USD 2000 per ton.

(The author is Commodity Analyst at Narnolia Financial Advisors)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 26, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Commodities

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.