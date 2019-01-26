Any positive outcome from US-China meet will take LME aluminum prices towards $2000 per ton

Sakina Mandsaurwala

In the commodity market last week, precious metal prices remained steady near its highs on worries over US government shutdown and rising dollar. Also, no major price change was seen in the energy complex with Nymex crude losing mere 0.2 percent to USD 53.6 per bbl while Nymex natural gas closed the week with 2 percent losses.

Crude oil prices remained range bound on stronger oil output cuts by OPEC and rising US oil production. Natural gas prices were pushed lower on forecasts of warmer weather in US and below average gas storage withdrawals.

Base metal prices reacted positively last week gaining more than 2 percent with the exception being copper losing more than 1.5 percent. Metal prices traded higher on optimism ahead of high level trade meeting between US and China on Jan 30th -31st 2019 and after China reacted promptly by lowering its RRR ratio to improve the liquidity situation just before the Chinese New year holiday starting from 5th Feb to 10th Feb 2019.

Aluminum prices surged despite the lifting of US sanctions on Rusal this month. The lower inventory and higher cancelled warrants helped the metal to rally by 7 percent this month. Cancelled warrants increased by one-third of the total inventory at the LME. With the global aluminum production growth rate of 1.5 percent in 2018, the slowest since 2009, increases the likelihood of deficit scenario this year.

Even China, the leading producer of the metal has slowed down its production in 2018 on account of higher raw material cost, lower margin and environmental restriction all leading to smelter cutbacks in the aluminum producing region. Going forward, the capacity additions in United States and Middle East will significantly reduce the ex-China deficit in aluminum in 2019.

Outlook:

We expect Aluminum prices to take support and trade higher in the near term as high cost capacity closures will reduce supply in the coming months. Given the important trade meeting between US and China next week, any positive outcome will take LME aluminum prices higher towards USD 1950-USD 2000 per ton.

(The author is Commodity Analyst at Narnolia Financial Advisors)