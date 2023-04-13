 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anupam Rasayan up 4% on pact with Japanese multinational

Dipti Sharma
Apr 13, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST

Shares of Anupam Rasayan surged around four percent on April 13 morning after the chemical manufacturer said it signed a pact with a Japanese multinational to make and supply "three high-value" speciality chemicals.

The custom synthesis and speciality chemical player signed a letter of intent worth revenue of $182 million (Rs 1,500 crore) for the next seven years with one of the leading Japanese multinationals to manufacture and supply three high-value speciality chemicals, Anupam Rasayan said in a regulatory filing.

With this pact, Anupam Rasayan added another marquee name to its customer base in a short span and the three molecules will be used as advance intermediates for highly specialised polymers and liquid crystals, it said.

“We will be the exclusive supplier for these molecules out of India and this is in line with our strategy of expansion in fluoropolymer and electronic segments, manufacturing high-value molecules and going up the value chain with the support of our customers,” Managing Director Anand Desai said.