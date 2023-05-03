Anupam Rasayan hits all time high on robust Q4 results

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd

Shares of Anupam Rasayan rallied 3 percent to an all-time-high of Rs 1224 at 1:00 pm on NSE, after reporting strong earnings for the March quarter.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for Quarter Ended March 31st, 2023:

Operating revenues of Anupam Rasayan, one of India’s leading custom synthesis and specialty chemical players, stood at Rs 4,800 million in Q4FY23 as compared to Rs 3,249 million in Q4FY22 (growth of 48 percent Y-o-Y). Total Revenues stood at Rs 5,042 million in Q4FY23 as compared to Rs 3,169 million in Q4FY22 (growth of 59 percent YoY).

EBITDA (incl. other revenue) stood at Rs 1,416 million in Q4FY23 as compared to Rs 969 million in Q4FY22 (growth of 46 percent Y-o-Y). Profit After Tax at Rs 726 million in Q4FY23 as compared to Rs 461 million in Q4FY22 i.e., a growth of 58 percent Y-o-Y.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for Year Ended March 31st, 2023:

The operating revenues of the company stood at Rs 16,019 million in FY23 as compared to Rs 10,738 million in FY22 (growth of 49 percent Y-o-Y). Total Revenues at Rs 16,105 million in FY23 as compared to Rs 10,811 million in FY22 (growth of 49 percent Y-o-Y).

Whereas, EBITDA (incl. other revenue) stood at Rs 4,399 million in FY23 as compared to Rs 3,121 million in FY22 (growth of 41 percent Y-o-Y). Profit After Tax at Rs 2,168 million in FY23 as compared to Rs 1,522 million in FY22 - growth of 42 percent Y-o-Y.

Speaking on the performance, Mr. Anand Desai, Managing Director, Anupam Rasayan commented, "It gives me pleasure to share that we have continued our growth momentum with a 49 percent YoY revenue growth on the back of new products commercialized during the year as well as the steady growth of the organic portfolio. On the operations part, we continue to focus on adding more value-added products to our basket as well as bringing financial efficiencies."

Desai emphasised that Anupam Rasayan has already started witnessing the results of the efforts in stable margins and improved working capital, which resulted in strong cash generation of Rs 2,440 million from operations. Strategic investments in infrastructure, people and technology are also yielding great results, as evident from the growth in LOIs with existing as well as new clients.

"As we stand, we have signed contracts and LOIs of Rs 54,830 million giving us a strong revenue visibility for the coming years. At the same time, we are witnessing robust traction in customer engagement as we remain in advance stage of discussions with customers across geographies for many niche and high-value molecules. All these factors give us a reassurance of sustained robust growth in FY24," highlighted Desai.

