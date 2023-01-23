Anuj's Radar: Buying after a gap up may not be the best strategy

This week is a truncated week with the monthly expiry, and it is also the last week before the Union Budget. On the positive side, most results have been very strong, with the US markets too surging, led mainly by Google.

However, FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors) continue to be big sellers in the cash market. It's important to note that buying after a gap-up opening may not be the best strategy. Investors should keep an eye on how RIL and ICICI Bank move after a gap-up opening following their strong Q3.

In terms of the Nifty index, both the 20 and 50 DEMA are currently placed around 18,100, making this a tough resistance zone for the index at 18,125-18,150. There is also a strong support zone for the Nifty at 17,975-18,025.

The outlook for the Bank Nifty index is that it's at risk of profit taking on a gap up. ICICI and Kotak numbers are good but the stocks may not move much. ICICI Bank and Kotak didn't fall last week because the numbers were expected to be strong. HDFC Bank still remains the near-term leader on the Bank Nifty. The resistance zone on the Bank Nifty is at 42,650-42,750.