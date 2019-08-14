App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ansal Properties and Infrastructure reports Q1 net loss of Rs 24 crore

It had posed a net loss of Rs 24.14 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Realty firm Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd (Ansal API) on August 14 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 23.98 crore for the June quarter.

It had posed a net loss of Rs 24.14 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, total income in the latest quarter jumped over two-fold to Rs 245.04 crore as against Rs 117.21 crore in the year-ago quarter, Ansal API said in a regulatory filing.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 03:30 pm

