Another 5% correction likely; positive on consumer, IT, pharma, cement: Expert

The selloff in the Indian equity market continued with key indices seeing a cut of almost a percent each. The 50-share Nifty closed below 10,100 for the first time since December 2017, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 252.88 points at 32,923.12.

Discussing the outlook for the equity market and if the mutual fund industry is witnessing redemption pressures, Manish Sonthalia Motilal Oswal AMC said one could see some more downside of around 4-5 percent on the headline numbers. Everybody seems to be chasing momentum on the downside, he said.

The market has been consistently underperforming the global markets but there will come a point when it will not fall further because of revival in earnings, he said.

Historically, if there is earnings growth along with moderate increase in rates then that could still be appositive year for the market, he said.

There is lot of negativity in the market -- may be due to March syndrome, Bypoll results, raising of interest rates etc but the risk of these is more to the largecaps than the smallcaps and midcaps, said Sonthalia.

The underlying truth in the market is earnings and if they are underway then the story for the midcaps and smallcaps has not fully played out, he said.

Sector specific he said there is comfort in consumer names, IT, Pharma, agri, cement, which will do well over the next 2-3 years. However, one has to be patient because in the near-term there could be some downside in them.

When asked about PSU banks, he said the mess is getting deeper and deeper and one is not sure where it is going to end. So, when the end is not in sight then there is no point in taking valuation call and therefore would give it a pass.

Talking about redemptions, he said net-net there are still positive inflows in PMS and one hasn’t seen any sort of panic selling. As an advices, he said if people put in money at these times, they are likely to see good gains one to three years down the line.

Anuj: Your thoughts on what is going on right now and what should be the approach of the portfolio investors since you run a successful PMS, your thoughts on how to wade through this period?

A: Market have a habit of chasing momentum both on the upside as well as the downside. Nobody talked about excesses getting created in the market on the upside when the market was at 11,200 on the Nifty. Similarly, everybody is wanting to chase momentum on the downside. My personal feeling is that you could have some more downside, clearly, maybe a 5 percent more downside is possible on the headline numbers. My sense is these excesses are getting created on the midcap and the smallcap side in these sort of market so, you have seen deep cuts. The silver lining is that the earnings revival is under way.

You are seeing multiple compressions. But all the negativities is in the market, whether it be the March syndrome, whether it be let us say losing of bypolls in some of the states, whether it is raising of interest rates to a very large extent. These things have got played out in the midcap and the smallcap names. I think people are finding it very complacent to log into largecap names, but the risk is clearly on the largecaps as opposed to the midcaps and the smallcaps currently.

Surabhi: That is a really interesting pint you are making because obviously there is more sense of panic and fear around midcaps particularly on a day like today so do you get a sense that the worst of this correction is then drawing to a close?

A: I would tend to think, so particularly the midcap space where it has not reflected in the headline correction which you have seen of something like 10 or 11-12 percent, the corrections have been much more. But if you are running a portfolio where you have earnings growth I mean multitude of factors as I said earlier March syndrome and so on and so forth you have seen multiple compression. My sense is the underlying truth in the market is earnings and if earnings is underway you could only compress multiples to a certain points, you can’t compress it further.

The story has not yet fully played out for a next two-three-four years as far as the midcap and the smallcap names are concerned. So, I find it very comfortable at these levels. But one needs to have some patients, you can’t be jumping in and around of market taking a short term view. Clearly, the market was quite excessive when the market was frothy at 11,000 plus. You had too much of money that chased midcaps and smallcaps. Those things are coming home to roost. Similarly, now excesses will get built on the midcaps and smallcaps. You will have many people move out and markets are going to find an equilibrium moving forward on the higher side.

Anuj: Again just to re-visit the point you said another 5 percent downside is possible on the Nifty, but that would mean bigger damage for the midcaps and smallcaps and as you pointed out last year perhaps some excesses did get created, so in that sense do you think this year could be a down year for portfolio investors?

A: This calendar year is already a down year, we are underperforming major global market. The whole point is you get to a point where you can’t fall any further thanks to earnings revival and multiples. One more data which I forgot to tell you if you see past data if you are seeing an earnings growth cycle kicking in and you are seeing some moderate increases in rates I mean that has worked well for Indian equities as opposed to the fact that you are going to see increased interest rates and earnings cycle getting played out.

In the past moderate increase in interest rates along with earnings cycle growth has worked positively. So, my sense is we are still in, I mean there are still maybe 9 months to go for this year, this calendar year. I would tend to think we still have a positive year. Maybe the first half due to whole lot of issues you could see some negativity, but I think once earnings cycle momentum gets reflected fully, you will start to see that get factored in the market.

Anuj: For this year and in general what should be the approach for portfolio investors get into defensives, avoid high beta?

A: High beta is always avoidable. The whole point is that I find comfort in the consumer names, IT, pharma, agri, cement these would be some of the names which I think will do well over the next two to three years but you got to wait. It is not that you buy today and you got to start see and uptake tomorrow. There is little downside in many of these names which we are seeing currently.

Surabhi: Since you are saying IT and consumer, if I marry that with the previous answer then would it be fair to say that you like perhaps midcap IT let's say more than large caps? Within consumer - lot of stocks are still trading at 40-45 times plus, so then what within consumer are you comfortable holding?

A: In an inflationary environment it is not the volume growth, it is even the price impact which plays on the topline and the bottomline. People are underestimating the earnings growth on many of the consumer names as we go into the next 1-3 years and that is not fully reflected in the valuations and valuations have also corrected 15-20 percent in many of these consumer names. These are names which are backed by high free cash flows, these businesses are good businesses, they will tend to have better multiples than the rest of the market. In any earnings cycle, in any market condition the consumer names will tend to have a higher PE multiple. The acceleration in earnings growth maybe not fully factored in but that is what I think is going to happen.

The largecap IT versus the midcap IT, I think it is a case for midcap IT as opposed to the largecap IT because on a year on year basis, sequential basis earnings growth would look much better than the largecap IT names, valuation comfort is there across the board albeit some excesses in some of the high marquee, highly followed names, those maybe avoidable. However in general midcap IT would be favourable to largecap IT.

Anuj: PSU Banks - there is some debate on whether there is some value or is this a trap, your thoughts?

A: Two years ago we thought that things were nearing a bottom and two years down the line that is currently, we are in a deeper mess. At least I don't have the capability to see where the mess is going to end. The bankers themselves are not having a clue as to where this whole situation could end. So, if there is no end in sight then it is no point taking a call on valuation - I have just given it a pass. I wouldn't dare to call it a deep value or whatever, it is just beyond me.

Surabhi: This was a comment that we got from another market expert we were in conversation with, who said that there is a bit of threat to the HNI money that is coming in and that could be maybe a market risk if that liquidity starts sort of going away. Do you see that happening in the fund?

A: Nothing like that. We are still getting net positive inflows, albeit some redemptions due to March or panic or whatever you may call is being seen in the month of March. However we are still seeing positive inflows in our PMS. If you look at last month's data, you still have Rs 18000 crore which has come in equity funds of which Rs 7000 crore or roughly a billion dollars were in SIPs, in mutual funds. If you look at month till date, in the month of March you have a billion dollar of net inflows that have come in through FIIs, all of these things look very exaggerated at this given point in time when the markets are let us say correcting or looking to correct even further but these things are looking quite exaggerated. I don't think there is any sort of panic, if people put in money in these sort of times and wait for maybe 1-3 years, they will have a good time.