Another 1,000-point drop in Sensex: Here are 5 factors at play

The S&P BSE Sensex suffered over 1,000-point drop for the second time in the last 6 trading sessions. The index was trading at its lowest level since September 20, 2019 in early trade. The Nifty50 fell over 400 points in intraday trade to trade at the lowest level since December 2018, while the NiftyBank slipped below 27,000 for the first time since September 20, 2019. Close In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap index slipped below 16,000 to trade at its lowest level since October 2019, CNBC-TV18 data showed. related news 'Yes Bank was set up by professionals, still it failed; All eyes now on RBI'

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar arrives on surprise visit to Kashmir

Yes Bank debt writedown to hit sector capital-raising Nifty, Sensex hit fresh 52-week low. Sectorally, carnage was visible in capital goods, metals, energy, industrials, power and banking stocks. We have collated a list of top 5 factors which could be weighing on markets:



Crude oil prices plunge A fall in crude oil prices is usually considered good for Indian economy given the fact that we import more than 80 percent of our crude oil requirement, but it may not be good news for markets. "India imports close to 85 percent of its annual crude oil requirements, and its dependence on purchases from overseas has only risen in recent years, as domestic production falters in the absence of adequate incentives. The price of the Indian crude oil basket, which stood at $64 per barrel in January, dropped to $55 in February," Devarsh Vakil, Head - Advisory (PCG), HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol. "India’s crude import bill may decline by a massive $17 billion or 17% year-on-year in FY21 if the Indian basket price remains subdued around the current level of $50/barrel through the next fiscal, in what could give a big relief to the country’s current account," he said. Equity markets usually take this the other way round as fall in crude oil prices do spell fall in economic activity across the globe. Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak, said a Reuters report. Global share markets tumbled on Monday as panicked investors fled to bonds to hedge the economic shock of the coronavirus, and oil plunged more than 20% after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price, it said. Coronavirus cases cross 100,000 globally:



The number of people infected with the coronavirus topped 107,000 across the world as the outbreak reached more countries and caused more economic carnage, according to a Reuters report. Last week global credit rating agency, Moody’s in a report highlighted that the coronavirus has increased the risk of a global recession this year. As part of a wholesale cut in its forecasts, Moody's said that advanced economies including the United States, Japan, Germany, Italy, France, Britain and Korea could all fall into recession in an "adverse scenario". The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that there have been over 267 deaths and 14,770 confirmed cases outside China. Countries like South Korea, Iran, Italy, Japan, and Middle Asia are highly effected. Rise in Coronavirus will impact the economic activity, suggest experts which will slow down the economic recovery. “China is one of the largest suppliers of raw materials and manufacturing hub for different industries, especially Auto, Metal, Pharma, etc.,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research - Investment Advisor told Moneycontrol. “Due to the shutdown of the manufacturing hubs in the affected areas, there will be a shortage of supplies of electronic gadgets which is the major supplier for India. According to a report by CRISIL, 18 percent of Indian merchandise is imported from China,” he said. YES Bank debacle: Shares of Yes Bank rallied after reports suggested that country’s largest public lender, State Bank of India, which needs to come up with equity investment of over Rs 20,000 crore to save Yes Bank from collapse, is in talks with more than half-a-dozen potential investors, said people with knowledge of the matter, said an ET report. They include Blackstone, Brookfield, Carlyle, TPG, KKR, and Goldman Sachs. The state-owned bank is also said to be in talks with Tilden Park, JC Flowers and Cerberus Capital, some of which the previous management had been negotiating with. Last week, Yes Bank on Friday wiped out more than Rs 5000 cr of investor’s wealth in terms of market capitalisation after the RBI capped a withdrawal limit of 50,000 and imposed a moratorium on it. Late in the evening, the RBI governor has assured that the depositor’s money will be safe here. Apart from this, the Finance minister has said that “I want to assure every depositor's money is safe, and I’m in constant touch with RBI”. Experts feel that Yes Bank debacle is likely to weigh on markets, PSU and financials for some more time. “Apart from having a strong regulatory framework, the legal framework also needs to be strengthened to punish culprits with heavy consequences which is lacking in India,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol. “Unlike developed countries, wherein CEOs of fraudster companies are put behind bars for decades, ex. Enron debacle, CEO Jeffrey Skilling was sentenced to 24 years imprisonment, which acts as a strong deterrent. India needs to have such a strong legal system,” he said. Mehta further added that as far as markets are concerned, financials especially PSUs could remain under pressure for some time till the situation is under control and panic settles. Selling by FIIs:



Snapping their six-month buying streak, FPIs pulled out a net Rs 13,157 crore from the Indian capital markets in the first five trading sessions of March as the coronavirus outbreak spooked investor sentiment, said a PTI report. According to depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net Rs 8,997.46 crore from equities and Rs 4,159.66 crore from the debt segment during March 2-6, taking the total net outflow to Rs 13,157.12 crore, it said. Prior to this, FPIs were net buyers in the Indian capital markets for six consecutive months since September 2019. The US Fed brought in an emergency rate cut of 50 bps, which shows that the US government is expecting a slowdown, he noted. Experts feel that in the next 3-4 weeks, the coronavirus behaviour in the western world will dictate the investment behaviour by FPIs in India. Technical Factors:



The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are trading below their crucial support levels. The Nifty50 has already broken below crucial support near 10,600 levels, and the next big support is placed around 10,300 levels. “If we look at the price chart on the higher time frame we see Nifty50 is trading near the channel support. For Nifty, the crucial support level is placed near 10,600, and if the index manages to surpass this level we may see further sell-off towards 10,300 levels while resistance is placed near 11,400 level,” Ritesh Asher – Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at KIFS Trade Capital told Moneycontrol. “Bank index is trading near the intermediate trend line support, where the important support level is placed near 26,000 and resistance of 28,200 level,” he said. On the Nifty options front, maximum Call OI is at 12000 then 11500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 11000 then 10500 strike. Unwinding in 11000 Put could drift the index to lower levels to revisit its 8 months low of 10650 zones.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.