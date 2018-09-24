Anmol gets SEBI approval for Rs 750-cr IPO

City-based biscuit maker Anmol Industries has received market regulator SEBI's approval for its IPO to raise Rs 750 crore.

Anmol Industries has established a brand presence in northern and eastern India, and is looking to diversify into southern and western markets, it said in a release.

The company said it is the fourth largest biscuit brand and the fifth largest cake brand in India in terms of revenue.

According to the DRHP filed by Anmol Industries, for the financial year 2016-17, the company posted a total income of Rs 1,240 crore and net profit of around Rs 72 crore.

Shares of the Kolkata-based company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.