you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 10:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anmol gets SEBI approval for Rs 750-cr IPO

The company said it is the fourth largest biscuit brand and the fifth largest cake brand in India in terms of revenue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

City-based biscuit maker Anmol Industries has received market regulator SEBI's approval for its IPO to raise Rs 750 crore.

Anmol Industries has established a brand presence in northern and eastern India, and is looking to diversify into southern and western markets, it said in a release.



According to the DRHP filed by Anmol Industries, for the financial year 2016-17, the company posted a total income of Rs 1,240 crore and net profit of around Rs 72 crore.

Shares of the Kolkata-based company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 10:32 pm

tags #Anmol Industries #India #markets

