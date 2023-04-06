 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Angel One shares rise 3% as client base grows on month in March

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

Angel One managed to expand its overall equity retail turnover market share by 120 basis points from the previous month to 23.8 percent

Angel One also managed to expand its overall equity retail turnover market share by 120 basis points as compared to the previous month to 23.8 percent.

Shares of Angel One rose by over 3 percent in early trade on April 6 after the company reported a 3.3 percent on-month growth in its client base.

During the month, the broking company's client base rose to 137.8 lakh from 133.3 lakh in February.

At 11.20 am, shares of Angel One were trading at Rs 1,183 on the National Stock Exchange, up 1.25 percent from the previous close. The stock also tested an intraday high of Rs 1,214.

Four lakh shares of the company changed hands, as compared to the one-week daily traded average of three lakh shares.