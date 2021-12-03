MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:Last day to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Angel One shares jump nearly 4% as client base rises to 7.3 million in November

Angel One says its client base is up about 146 percent over the year

Moneycontrol News
December 03, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
Angel Broking Ltd 

Angel Broking Ltd 

The share price of Angel One gained almost 4 percent in the morning trade on December 3 after the broking company reported that its client base during November grew to 7.32 million from 6.93 million in the previous month and was up about 146 percent on year.

The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 1,175 on the BSE and at 10.42 am, it was trading 3 percent higher at Rs 1,160. It is, however, still 31 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 1,689.

Catch all the live market action here.

In November, the company’s overall average daily turnover rose 9.5 percent on month and 219 percent on year to Rs 7,217 billion.

The company's retail turnover market share in the overall equity segment stood at 21 percent compared to 20.7 percent in October and 15.4 percent in November 2020.

Close
The firm has seen consistent client growth in the past year on the back of market exuberance and rising retail participation. According to a report by ICICI Securities, the number of demat accounts in India rose to 55.1 million in FY21 from 40.9 million in FY20.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Angel One #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Dec 3, 2021 11:02 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.