Angel One shares gain on 3.4% growth in client base in February

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

Five lakh shares of the company changed hands on the exchanges, significantly higher than the one-month daily traded average of four lakh shares.

Shares of Angel One edged up on March 3 on the back of a 3.4 percent growth in the company's client base to 1.33 crore in February.

At 10.44am, the Angel One shares traded at Rs 1,084.90 on the National Stock Exchange, up 2.84 percent.

The gross client acquisition saw a remarkable increase of 15 percent over the same period. The Mumbai-based retail broking firm's overall average daily turnover was also up by 3.4 percent, indicating a sustained momentum in the company's trading volumes.