Angel One shares gain on 3.4% growth in client base in February

Shares of Angel One edged up on March 3 on the back of a 3.4 percent growth in the company's client base to 1.33 crore in February.

At 10.44am, the Angel One shares traded at Rs 1,084.90 on the National Stock Exchange, up 2.84 percent.

Five lakh shares of the company changed hands on the exchanges, significantly higher than the one-month daily traded average of four lakh shares.

The gross client acquisition saw a remarkable increase of 15 percent over the same period. The Mumbai-based retail broking firm's overall average daily turnover was also up by 3.4 percent, indicating a sustained momentum in the company's trading volumes.

Catch all the action on our LIVE market blog

In addition, the futures and options segment also experienced a boost, with the average daily turnover rising by 3.4 percent on a monthly basis. Angel One's equity retail market share also expanded by 70 basis points, reaching 22.6 percent, as compared to 21.9 percent in the previous month.

Despite a rebound, the stock continues to trade near its 52-week low of Rs 999, which was tested on Monday. Additionally, it has fallen by 45.5 percent from its all-time high in April 2022.

Over the past several months, shares of broking companies have been under pressure due to decreasing enthusiasm among retail investors caused by economic uncertainties, which has dented earnings for firms like Angle One.

While Angle One has managed to increase its client base, its operating profit has remained relatively stagnant over the past few quarters, indicating that the company is also feeling the effects of reduced retail investor activity.