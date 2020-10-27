172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|angel-broking-shares-spike-20-after-highest-ever-quarterly-profit-in-q2fy21-6021141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Angel Broking shares spike 20% after company records highest-ever quarterly profit in Q2FY21

Company witnessed strong net addition in client base which has grown by 59 percent QoQ to 5,39,567 clients in Q2FY21.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Angel Broking shares gained 20 percent intraday on October 27 following the highest-ever quarterly profit reported in Q2FY21. But the stock is yet to cross its issue price of Rs 306 per share.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 298.50 and at 11:03 hours IST was trading 16.03 percent higher at Rs 288.50 on the BSE. It listed on bourses on October 5.

The retail broking house has reported highest every quarterly profit at Rs 74.47 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, a 47.3 percent sequential growth and the year-on-year increase was 288.3 percent.

Close

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 30 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 309.85 in Q2FY21 and the year-on-year increase was 80.4 percent.

related news

"With the use of technology we witnessed a multi-fold addition in clients, where 1 out of every 7 incremental demat account is opened with Angel Broking, led by seamless experience digital platforms," Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman & MD said.

On the NSE, it is now the fourth largest in terms of active clients and third largest in incremental addition of active clients in H1FY21.

Company witnessed strong net addition in client base which has grown by 59 percent QoQ to 5,39,567 clients in Q2FY21.

"We continue to gain significant market share across all segments. Average Daily Turnover (ADTO) has grown by 107 percent QoQ to Rs 1,28,100 crore in Q2FY21," Vinay Agrawal, CEO said.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 12:09 pm

tags #Angel Broking #Buzzing Stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.