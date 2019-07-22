App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 07:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Angel Broking settles case with Sebi by paying nearly Rs 32 lakh

During the inspection, Sebi observed that the stock broker "met the pay-in obligation of clients having debit balance from the funds of clients having credit balance", Sebi said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Stock broker Angel Broking has settled a case of alleged misutilisation and non-settlement of clients' fund with regulator Sebi by paying nearly Rs 32 lakh towards settlement charges. Sebi conducted inspection of the books of accounts of Angel Broking during September 19-23 and October 19-21 in the year 2016.

During the inspection, Sebi observed that the stock broker "met the pay-in obligation of clients having debit balance from the funds of clients having credit balance", Sebi said.

Moreover, it was not settling running accounts of the inactive clients periodically, the regulator added.

Close

By doing so, Angel Broking allegedly violated code of conduct for stock brokers. Accordingly, adjudicating proceedings were initiated against Angel Broking and a show cause notice was sent on March 20, 2019.

Following which the broker proposed to settle the proceedings without admitting or denying the findings by proposing to pay Rs 31,87,500 as settlement charges.

The amount was approved by the panel of whole-time members of Sebi, the order noted.

Subsequently, "the instant adjudication proceedings initiated against the applicant (Angel Broking) vide show cause notice dated March 20, 2019 are disposed of," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said Monday.

Enforcement actions, including restoring or initiating the proceedings, could be initiated if any representation made by them is found to be untrue, the regulator said.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #Angel Broking #Business #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.