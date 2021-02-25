Angel Broking partners with Vested Finance, enables its clients to invest in US markets

live bse live

Broking firm Angel Broking on February 25 announced its tie-up with Vested Finance and the launch of international investments for Indian investors.

Vested Finance is a California-based firm that provides an online investment platform to invest in the US stock market.

Angel said its tie-up with Vested Finance includes the ability to invest in fractional shares, no minimum balance requirement, anytime withdrawal, and a quick and easy sign-up process.

Vinay Agrawal, CEO, Angel Broking, pointed out that the US stocks are lucrative for Indian customers not only because of the geographical diversification but also due to the currency depreciation.

"It adds to the overall returns. This is one of the reasons why the US stock market drives more than 50 percent of the global equity value. The nation is also home to multiple innovative market players with huge potential. With our Vested alliance, we are confident that our customers will make the most out of the prevailing market opportunity," said Agrawal.

"We are providing our customers an opportunity to gain access to the US markets through Angel Broking Vested. It also offers investors the advantage of fractional investing, wherein any customer can purchase a fraction of stock at a corresponding price," said Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer, Angel Broking.

"Our latest tie-up will further empower our customers to drive thematic investments such as artificial intelligence and genome-editing technology CRISPR with pre-built portfolios."

Viram Shah, CEO and Co-Founder at Vested Finance said: "We have seen a growing interest among both the young and tech-savvy and the seasoned stock market investors alike in diversifying their portfolios into the US markets. With Angel Broking, we hope to make global investing more accessible to these Indian investors."

Shares of Angel Broking jumped over 4 percent in morning trade but cooled off later and traded 1.36 percent higher at Rs 328.25 on BSE at 1050 hours.