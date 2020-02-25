Angel Broking names 5 smallcap FMCG stocks with high growth potential

Angel Broking Blog

A small-cap FMCG stock is a share from any company listed on the stock market that deals in fast-moving consumer goods with a market capitalization of under Rs 5,000 crores.

FMCG or ‘Fast-Moving Consumer Goods’ are non-durable goods sold quickly at a relatively low price. They not only have a low shelf life but also a high turnover rate in stores due to extraordinary demand and being perishable in nature.

FMCGs include cosmetic products, perishable food items like fruits and vegetables, over the counter medication, cleaning products, baked goods, toiletries, and office supplies, among other non-durables.

Market Representation for Small-Cap FMCG Stocks:

NIFTY Smallcap 250 is a list representing the remaining 250 small-cap companies that are ranked 251–500 from NIFTY 500.

In Mar 2019, this smallcap index represented 6.4 percent of the free-floating market capitalization of all the stocks listed on NSE. The total traded value of all stocks on this index for 6 months prior to March 2019 was roughly 11 percent of the overall traded value of all stocks on NSE.

Benefits of Investing in Small-Cap FMCG Stocks:

Growth Potential: Small-cap shares are among the top return-yielding investment options. They have the potential to emerge as ‘multi-baggers’ by generating returns over 100%.

Fair Prices: Owing to the limitations placed on major financial institutions, they cannot push the price of small-cap stocks upwards. These stocks are fairly priced.

Under-recognized: Small-cap companies may often be underrated or not recognized. Due to these probable market inefficiencies, their stocks may be underpriced.