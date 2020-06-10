App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Angel Broking added over 1 lakh users since lockdown 1.0, records highest monthly client addition

The firm said its strategy of offering a simplified and most competitive pricing structure, through its iTrade prime plan, facilitated the better than industry growth in client acquisition.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Broking firm Angel Broking on June 10 said it recorded highest-ever average monthly new accounts of over 1 lakh since the lockdown started in March 2020.

"The increase in client base further accelerated our daily trading volumes as we executed around 20 lakh trades in a single day on our platform. This has further enhanced Angel’s multi-segment market leadership," the broking firm said in a press release.

"The plan offers our clients an opportunity to avail full suite of broking services including basic research and advisory, absolutely free," the press release said.

related news

Prabhakar Tiwari, CMO, Angel Broking, said, "Angel Broking is a digital-first organisation, which capitalises on leading digital tools and platforms across functions with single-minded consumer-centricity. The current nation-wide lockdown is a blessing in disguise to help showcase our digital broking services, as a superior option in comparison to traditional broking firms."

"Given simplified pricing structure and other value-added services in terms of research & advisory, customers have preferred us over the competition by a huge margin particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 towns," he added.

The company's CEO Vinay Agrawal said, “Angel Broking has transformed the way retail trading is done in India and offers an extensive range of financial solutions. We constantly strive towards optimizing efficiencies of our platform across stages of designing, execution and acquiring customers thereby living up to the promise of being the right partner for new-age traders and investors.”

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 11:23 am

