Anand Shah says macros not as bad as in 2013, portfolio skewed toward consumption, auto

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund’s equity portfolio is largely inclined towards consumption and domestic growth story, said Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head of Investments, Anand Shah.

In a freewheeling chat with Moneycontrol, Shah said that the fund house is overweight on consumer-facing companies such as like FMCG, retail, select auto, media and entertainment as he feels that these companies are seeing an uptick in demand in rural due to near normal monsoons and government spending.

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund is also positive on financials particularly on private banks, life insurance sector and select retail focused stocks.

Among NBFCs, the fund house prefers industry leaders with the right asset-liability match and the ones that have the ability to raise funds competitively.

The fund house has also remained invested in select companies with cyclical businesses, where Shah feels companies are seeing a turnaround in business fundamentals which may lead to superior earnings growth in the next few years in our mid-cap and multi-cap funds.

He feels markets may remain volatile as we head into the general elections given the various permutations and combinations that are being talked about on the political front.

As on Sep-end, the average assets under management of BNP Paribas Mutual Fund stood at Rs 8,523 crore.

Q: How should investors read into challenging macros (Rupee, CAD, Oil prices) which have gone from good, bad and now to slightly worse?

A: Let me begin by saying that while macros have been weaker in 2018 v/s 2017 but it is not as bad as they were in 2013.

We think the micro is likely to get better a contrast to the 2014-2017 phase which was macro positive and micro negative on the back of early stages of inflation which can drive the much-awaited earnings recovery at the corporate level.

As regards the currency, we believe that much of the rupee depreciation can be attributed to global factors rather than local ones. Rupee depreciation in some sense will help India Inc. earnings growth as more than half of Nifty50 and BSE100 revenues are not in Indian rupee terms.

Q: Earnings season has just kick-started, how do you think it will pan out?

A: Initial estimates on the street are suggesting a healthy topline growth of around 20 percent but margin pressures resulting in 0-5 percent earnings growth.

While it is still early days as far as earnings announcements are concerned, our sense is that the consensus expectations for a 22 percent earnings growth in FY 2019E could get reset more towards 15-18 percent levels at the end of this quarter’s earnings announcement. However, the earnings dispersion between leaders and laggards will continue and that provides great opportunity to do stock picking.

Q: Which are the sectors you are upbeat on and why? Which ones are you avoiding/underweight on and why?

A: We have a skew towards consumption and domestic growth story. We remain overweight consumer-facing companies like FMCG, retail, select auto, media and entertainment which are seeing an uptick in demand in rural due to near normal monsoons and government spending.

We remain positive on financials especially on private banks, life insurance sector and select retail focused NBFCs. We also remain invested in select domestic cyclical where we are seeing a turnaround in business fundamentals which may lead to superior earnings growth in the next few years in our mid-cap and multi-cap funds.

Q: Do you think we are on the verge of another financial crisis thanks to IL&FS defaults which has shaken confidence of everyone?

A: The recent issue has clearly been a wakeup call to the financial system.

We believe, in this crisis, there are enough lessons for Banks, NBFCs, Mutual Funds, RBI and government, which when implemented will further reduce the risk of financial markets.

Q: What are your views on NBFCs? Do you think the golden run they enjoyed earlier is now over? Any NBFCs which you think are still good buys on dips?

A: We broadly see 3 risks in NBFCs in the current environment.

1. In rising interest rate environments, if an NBFC is running an ALM mismatch than it can face margin pressures.

2. In the tight liquidity environment, if an NBFC do not have diversified source of funding or reliable source of funding then it can lead to growth issues and

3. If an NBFC’s borrowers are defaulting and there is a surge in NPAs then it leads to existential issues for the NBFC.

The growth trajectory is very likely to slow down given the higher cost of funds and some hit to their margins In that context, we prefer the industry leaders with the right ALM and ability to raise funds competitively within the NBFC space.

Q: We are also expecting general elections next year. Is the market going to remain volatile next year also?

A: Markets could remain volatile as we head into the general elections given the various permutations and combinations that are being talked about on the political front. This might at some level have ramifications on the policy journey that will get adopted.

Q: What is your near-term outlook on rupee for FY19? How is falling currency likely to impact India Inc., govt as well as fiscal math?

A: On looking at the Real Effective Exchange Rate charts, we have already seen the rupee correct more towards the fair valuation range and we do not see any outsized moves. From here on, the movement in currency is likely to be more in line with the interest rate parity theorems that one reads in economics.

Q: FIIs have been sellers in recent times while domestic retail investors are filling the shortfall. Do you think the momentum is likely to continue?

A: Currency weakness is likely to increase the return threshold for overseas investors and that could keep them at bay for a while. Domestic investors meanwhile have been more mature in this cycle by participating more through SIPs through varying levels of the markets not playing it by momentum.

Q: Are you sitting on a cash pile up in your funds or fully deployed?

A:We are sitting on reasonable cash levels – nothing too high or low. We have deployed based on the available opportunities in this recent correction, whereas in some other cases, we are waiting for confirmation from the ongoing earnings season.