App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anand Rathi Wealth Services files Rs 425 cr IPO papers with SEBI

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares by Anand Rathi Wealth Services aggregating up to Rs 125 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 300 crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Financial services firm Anand Rathi Wealth Services has filed draft papers with markets regulator SEBI to raise an estimated Rs 425 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares by Anand Rathi Wealth Services aggregating up to Rs 125 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 300 crore by the promoter Anand Rathi Financial Services, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI.

As per the DRHP, the company plans to use the IPO proceeds to purchase and furnish office premises in Mumbai. The firm will also invest in its subsidiaries -- ARWMPL and FIINFRA -- for upgradation and enhancement of software and other technology-related expenses.

Besides, the proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Equirus Capital and Jefferies India are the book running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 08:03 pm

tags #India #markets

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.