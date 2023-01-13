 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Anand Rathi Wealth gains 2% after healthy Q3 earnings performance

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 13, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST

Anand Rathi Wealth | The performance for nine months ended December FY23 was also healthy as profit after tax grew by 37 percent to Rs 125.9 crore compared to corresponding period last financial year.

Anand Rathi Wealth shares gained more than 2 percent on January 13 after its healthy earnings scorecard for the quarter ended December. The stock closed at Rs 772.75 on the NSE.

The wealth solutions provider clocked a massive 35 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit after tax for the quarter at Rs 43.2 crore, led by healthy topline as well as operating performance.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 138 crore grew by 31 percent, with assets under management increasing 20 percent YoY to Rs 38,517 crore, the company said in its BSE filing.

On the operating front, Anand Rathi Wealth clocked 39 percent on year growth in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at Rs 61.7 crore, while margin expanded by 265 bps YoY to 44.72 percent in the quarter.

The performance for nine months ended December FY23 was also healthy as profit after tax grew by 37 percent to Rs 125.9 crore compared to corresponding period last financial year.

The wealth management services provider reported consolidated revenue at Rs 405.67 crore for April-December period FY23, growing 33 percent over a year-ago period.