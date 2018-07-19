Anand Rathi is upbeat on these 3 stocks, should you invest?

Siddharth Sedani

The Sensex on Wednesday touched an all-time high of 36,747 and the Nifty crossed the 11,000 mark. This rally was mainly contributed by bluechip companies such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv.

The ongoing earnings season has begun on a positive note with companies like TCS and IndusInd Bank reporting a strong set of numbers.

Inflation as well as foreign trade deficit is a point of concern for the market. Consumer price inflation (CPI) touched 5 percent in June. Foreign trade deficit rose to an over five-year high of $16.6 billion in June, a 28 percent increase from a year ago period, largely attributable to the higher oil bill during the month.

Midcaps have seen a major correction in last 2 months due to various reasons. The result season will be closely watched for support in mid and smallcap stocks. This along with a normal monsoon (widespread and adequate rainfall) will be crucial in containing inflation, boosting earnings growth and shoring up rural demand.

We prefer to remain with sectors showing better business prospects and where earnings growth is visible.

Deepak Nitrite | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 222 | Target: Rs 346 | Return: 55 percent

DNL is one of the leading global players for several niche chemical products like Xylidines, Cumidines, Oximes & Colour Intermediates. It caters to several industries - Colorants, Petrochemicals, Agrochemicals, Rubber, Pharmaceuticals, Paper, Textile, Detergents, Fine & Specialty Chemicals, etc.

Factors

The company’s new greenfield expansion plan at Dahej, Gujarat for manufacturing phenol (2,00,000 ton/year) and acetone (1,20,000 T/year) should provide a significant increase in its top line and profitability.

The project is now well into its pre-commissioning activity & the company has set up a marketing team for customer outreach of the new products.

Due to India’s dependent heavily on the imports due to lack of domestic production capacity the macro scenarios for the domestic market looks promising for DNL.

We have a Buy rating on Deepak Nitrite Limited with a target price of ₹346 per share based on 21.90x FY19E EPS of 15.80.

Sterlite Technologies | CMP: Rs 314 | Target: Rs 400 | Return: 27 percent

Sterlite Technologies (STL) is a global technology player focused on designing, building, and managing smart data networks for its customers. They offer high-quality optical communication products, system integration services, and software services with three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and two software development centers across India, China, and Brazil.

Factors

It recently acquired complete stake in European Metallurgica Bresciana (MB), which specialises in optical cables. The acquisition will help in further strengthening its business.

STL is in expansion mode and targeting to reach 50mn fkm of fibre capacity by June-19. As fibre business higher margin than service, increase in higher share of fibre revenue will ensure strong earnings growth.

STL has witnessed decent top line performance with consolidated revenue at Rs.835.20 Crore yoy, mainly driven by increase in data consumption in the domestic as well as in the international market, which drove the demand for optic fiber.

Order book remains robust at Rs.4573 Crore. The order book consists of Rs.1338 Crore worth of orders for Services and Software whereas Rs.3236 Crore for Products. Also, STL recently won Rs.3500 Crore Advance Purchase Order to design, build and manage the Indian Navy’s communications network.

Going ahead, we expect 5G network rollout, increase in IoT devices and autonomous cars would be the major driver for increase in global demand for OF.

In India as well, STL is uniquely positioned to enable realisation of national vision of creating Digital India, Make in India and 100 Smart Cities. We expect the company’s overall revenue to grow by 25.4% CAGR between FY17-FY19E driven by favorable micro and macroeconomic factors.

KEI Industries | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 414 | Target: Rs 527 | Return: 27 percent

The company is one of the leading wire and cable manufacturers in India. It manufactures high and low tension cables, control and instrumental cables, house wires, power cables, stainless steel wires and electrical cables.

Factors

Key growth drivers (a strong order book, expanding dealer network and brand promotion) would drive retail sales, and augur wells for the company.

Dealers added, branding to drive retail sales.

Sales of EHV cables are expected to double in FY19 supported by the strong Rs 327 Cr order book.

Strong Rs. 1430 Cr EPC order book.

Greater spending by state transmission companies and the Railways augur well for KEI

The proposed 9,600km of LT cable capacity at Patherdi (Rajasthan) is scheduled to be operational soon.

The Company has proposed capacity addition for medium voltage cables (2,400km/annum) at an investment of Rs 30 Cr -35 Cr which could generate Rs. 200 Cr revenue at peak capacity.

We have a Buy rating on KEI Industries with a target price of ₹527 per share based on 16x FY20E EPS of 33.

The author is Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.