Anand Rathi expects volatility to continue till RBI policy meet; 3 stocks it is betting on

Siddharth Sedani

The market is witnessing some profit booking since the beginning of the month due to macroeconomic headwinds and increasing trade tariffs between the USA and China.

This week, PSU banking sector was in limelight after the government’s proposal of merger of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank, making the merged entity the third-largest bank in India.

SEBI’s decision to accept Khan Committee’s recommendations on FPI KYC norms has reduced uncertainty for FPI. However, the mutual fund AMC’s were impacted negatively due to the capping of the total expense ratio (TER).

The markets are expected to remain volatile till next month’s RBI monetary policy meeting and results season.

The stocks we like are –

IndusInd Bank| Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,248

The strategic Bharat Finance deal would be synergistic in the medium term.

Growth would be primarily be driven through the focus on the retail portfolio, as management intends to rebalance the corporate- and retail-book ratio to 50:50 (from 60:40).

Credit growth grew 29.4 percent y/y in Q1-FY19, driven by secular growth across all segments, led by corporate (up 30 percent y/y), vehicle and retail (both up ~28 percent y/y).

We expect ~26 percent loan growth in the medium term.

Asset quality improved with Slippages easing to ~1.26 percent of loan book (down 83bps y/y, 111bps q/q) and credit cost softened to 55bps.

We expect the bank to maintain its stable asset quality over FY19-20 due to an overall improvement in the rating profile of its corporate book and declining risk weightings of its vehicle-finance book.

NIM to be resilient in the medium term, which was ~3.92 percent in Q1-FY19, down 5bps sequentially, on account of a sharp increase in the cost of funds (up 35bps sequentially). Nevertheless, we expect NIM to be resilient at current levels on the back of the strong CASA franchise (43.4 percent) and an increase in the share of the retail portfolio.

With better headline asset quality parameters and loan-growth prospects over FY19-20. We have a buy recommendation with a target of Rs 2,248 based on the two-stage DDM Model.

This implies a ~4.15x P/ABV multiple on its FY20e book.

Larsen & Toubro Technology Services | Rating: Buy | Targe: Rs 1,940

With the rise of enabling technologies like 5G, IoT, Artificial Intelligence etc, the digital disruption now has expanded to almost each and every part of the global industrial complex including manufacturing and process industries. This has opened a new and bigger opportunity of more than $1.1 trillion market for engineering outsourcing market.

LTTS’ has multi-sectoral presence and domain expertise enables cross-pollination of ideas and best practices leading to differentiated engineering solutions.

During the latest quarterly results, the company has reported robust growth in revenues; it grew 33.2 percent in Q1-FY19 to $168.9 million as against $127.6 million in Q1-FY18 in constant currency terms.

We expect LTTS to grow its consolidated revenues at CAGR of 23 percent for the next two years and reach Rs 4,895 crore in FY19 and Rs 5,696 crore in FY-20 on back of large opportunity present across capex intensive business and sustained momentum of ramping up of existing clients.

At CMP the stock is trading at 2x times FY18E consolidated earnings and 16.9x times FY19E consolidated earnings.

We have Buy coverage on L&T Technology Services Limited with a target price of Rs 1,940 per share (32.88x FY19e EPS of 59).

Jubilant Life Sciences| Rating: Buy | Rs 1,040

Revenue from operations improved by 34 percent year-on-year to 2,078 crore. This was on account of enhanced performance in Specialty Pharmaceuticals, the US solid dosage formulation and higher volumes in Life Science Ingredients.

The company achieved the reported PAT of Rs 202 crore, a growth of 38 percent year-on-year with a net margin of 9.7 percent.

On a segment basis, revenue from pharmaceuticals improved by 46 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,181 crore. Within this, the Specialty Pharmaceuticals business displayed strong performance by growing 74 percent year-on-year.

Life Science Ingredients Segment revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 846 crore, improved by 21 percent year-on-year. This has been aided by strong growth in volume during the quarter.

JLS has planned to invest about Rs 550 crore in capital expenditure in FY19. In addition, JLS plan to invest Rs 300 crore in R&D during the year, including Rs 150 crore in product development expenditure.

With the planned IPO for its Singapore subsidiary, JLS will go onto further reduce its net debt while continuing additional capex.

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,040 per share (19.85x FY19e EPS of 52.40).

The author is Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.