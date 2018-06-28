Anand Rathi expects the market to be stock-specific; 3 stocks it is betting on

Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers

This week, we saw dollar touch Rs 69 on Thursday and a tariff hike by both India and USA on certain goods originating from their respective countries. The markets are in cautious mode due to macro factors like currency, crude & tariff hikes globally.

Small and midcaps have seen deep corrections in a very short period of time due to many factors - macro headwinds, mutual fund re-categorization norms, additional surveillance measures taken up by the exchanges, etc.

The timely onset of monsoon is a good sign for upcoming Kharif season – it will be a key factor for GDP growth, easing inflationary concerns & strong rural demand to continue. We believe Monsoons and Q1FY19 results will be next triggers for markets to take direction forward.

In our view with medium to long term perspective markets will be stock specific and will reward those companies which can weather the uncertainties by having sustainable earnings with robust business outlook and quality management.

The stocks we like are -

Persistent Systems | CMP: Rs 800 | Target: Rs 960

We think Persistent is can stage a strong recovery in FY19.

Over the last two years, the company’s focus has been on Digital, which has helped it build capabilities in key technology areas as it transforms to software-driven businesses.

The company will invest more in Sales & Marketing in FY19.

In FY19, part of the revenue shortfall is likely to be reversed and margins may be supported by currency/tax breaks.

With its cash balance now, of $175m, it will be seeking more acquisitions to expand its geographical reach, mainly in non-US markets, and is not keen on acquiring legacy businesses.

Levers to improve margins expansion

1) Better business mix,

2) Incremental IP revenue.

3) Greater utilization ratio

4) Pricing (up 4.5% y/y onsite, 2.5% offshore in Q4)

5) Currency (up 2.5% in Q1 FY19 so far)

We value Persistent at 18x FY20EPS, leading to a `960 target.

Aarti Industries | CMP: Rs 1,208 | Target: Rs 1,489

In its latest Q4-FY18 results, AIL has reported a growth of 23.4% in revenues on the back of strong volume growth in key business segments and better product mix.

The company over the years has undertaken many capacity augmentation projects and has highly integrated its operations in order to maintain cost-efficient processes.

The new green field facility for Toulene which was commissioned this year has achieved 40% utilization rates.

The company has already completed expansion of its Chloro Benzene and PDA chain and it’s expected to improve utilization in next few quarters.

On guidance front, the management expects a volume growth of 12-15% across its business while on profitability front the managements expects greater growth of around 18-20% at profit after tax levels on the back of higher utilization of capacity.

On Capex front, the company intends to incur about ₹600 Crores per year for next two years.

On profitability front, we expect AIL’s operating margins to marginally improve in FY-19E and show a higher rate of improvement in FY-20E onwards once its capacity utilization improves from its new capacities.

We have a Buy recommendation on the stock, with a price target of Rs.1489, based on 17.8x FY20e EPS.

Emami | CMP: Rs 506 | Target: Rs 625

Volume growth trajectory to continue

Further, strong traction in launches, expanded direct reach and greater contribution from male grooming and modern trade would fuel earnings growth.

Strong growth is seen in urban demand, supported by the company’s sharper focus on modern trade and e-commerce, while rural demand (52% of revenue) would continue to outpace urban.

Emami added 120,000 outlets in FY18 (35% rural) and extended direct reach to 850,000 outlets. Further, it intends to double the contribution from modern trade (6% at present) and ecommerce by FY20 while it has shrunk dependence on the wholesale channel from 50% in FY17 to 38% now.

Intending to make the most of online opportunities and increase its operations in the e-commerce channel, Emami entered into an agreement to acquire a 30% stake in ‘Helios Lifestyle’, which owns the online male grooming brand “The Man’s Company”, offering headroom for innovative growth.

We have a Buy call on the stock, with a target of Rs. 625 assigning a 36x multiple on FY20e EPS.

The author is Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.