Anand Rathi bets on these 3 fundamentally-sound stocks; do you own any?

The market currently seems range-bound, as factors such as an uptick in inflation, higher bond yields, rising crude prices and a depreciating rupee are keeping investors nervous.

India's prevalent political situation is doing nothing to allay this nervousness and is likely to keep the market's gains in check, at least in the short-to-medium term.

We believe that the monsoon, RBI's upcoming monetary policy and June quarter results of India Inc will constitute the next set of major triggers for the market and determine the direction in which it is headed.

Having said that, we believe that in the medium-to-long term, investors should focus on select stocks as the market will reward companies for which earnings appear sustainable and business outlook seems robust, and those that are run by a high-quality management.

Demand for consumer durables, FMCG, four wheelers, tractors, two wheelers, and commercial vehicles has picked up in recent times. With a normal monsoon and higher minimum support price, aided by higher procurement by the government, we see rural consumption continuing to accelerate.

Here are three stocks investors could bet on.

Yes Bank | Last close: Rs 343 | Target: Rs 407

Strong traction in Yes Bank’s balance sheet continues. Asset quality as one of the best in the industry among corporate lenders persists. The credit book increased 54% y/y, driven equally by its corporate and commercial books. We believe the growth momentum would persist.

Deposits rose 40.5% y/y with strong traction in CASA deposits. We expect its retail-deposit franchise and granularity in deposits to further improve.

The GNPA ratio improved to 1.28% (down 24bps y/y, 44bps q/q). We expect the bank to maintain stable asset quality over FY19-20.

With 18.4% capital adequacy (tier-1 13.2%), the bank is well capitalised for ~30% loan growth over FY’19-20. Our April 2019 target of Rs 407 is based on the two-stage dividend discount model. This implies a 2.7x P/ABV multiple on its FY20e book.

Endurance Technologies | Last close: Rs 1,292 | Target: Rs 1,480

Endurance Technologies is one of India’s leading automotive component manufacturing companies. It manufactures aluminum castings (including alloy wheels), suspension products, transmission products and brake systems. It is the largest aluminum die casting manufacturer in India.

Mandatory CBS & ABS in two wheelers - rule by government is an opportunity for demand of value added products. Three of the four segments - brakes, suspensions and aluminum castings are immune to electric and hybrid vehicles in future.

The company has 18 plants in India & 8 plants in Europe, 2 more plants coming up in India. On valuation front, currently, the stock is trading at PE of 30.8x its FY19E EPS & 26.4x its FY20E EPS.

Cadila Healthcare | Last close: Rs 367 | Target: Rs 489

The company expects 40-50 launches annually and is focusing on vaccines and biologics – which could be future growth drivers. It has strong ANDA pipeline in the US, with 144 filings awaiting approval of which 60+ are Para IV. It launched 20 products in the year, including g Lialda and gTamiflu and received 77 approvals in FY18, bringing cumulative filings/approvals to 330/186.

The company will launch high-margin key products such as gAsacol HD & gToprol in FY19. The company has recently announced it is considering fund raising proposals of up to Rs 10,000 crore via QIP and up to Rs. 5,000 cr via FCCBs. We expect 11% and 17% CAGRs over FY18-20 in revenue & earnings respectively, our target price is based on 21x FY20e EPS.

