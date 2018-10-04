App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Analysts will have to rework earnings estimates on macro factors: HDFC Securities

Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities said trade war situation seems to be escalating lately which could impact global trade and its consequent effect on the Indian economy

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Deepak Jasani

HDFC Securities

Equity markets in India fell more than 2 percent on Thursday and breached its 200-Day EMA (10,777) in the process as of 12.30 pm.

Markets fell with above average volumes, suggesting selling by institutional players mainly in hitherto stronger shares including IT services, Reliance Industries, some private banks and insurance companies.

Traders seemed to have taken cues from the technical breach and build short positions in select counters.

Head of Retail Research|HDFC Securities

    Key issues concerning the markets include the direction of the rupee which is the past month's worst performing emerging market currency. It fell to a new record low of 73.90 earlier in the session. On Thursday, however, the rupee showed some signs of stability in the first half of the session.

    Market participants are pinning their hope on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and government taking necessary measures to arrest the decline in the value of the rupee.

    Most Asian markets are down sharply in response to the spike in US Treasury yields to levels unseen since 2011, which makes it challenging for other asset classes to attract buying. 10-Year yields in the US touched 3.17 on Wednesday and has inched up further on Thursday.

    Crude prices which have touched a 4-year high is another reason for concern for Indian markets as it affects the macros and then indirectly the growth rate of the economy.

    Trade war situation seems to be escalating lately which could impact global trade and its consequent effect on the Indian economy.

    The government has been proactive and trying to tackle the situation keeping fiscal discipline in mind. Timely apt decisions (a series of them) from the govt/RBI could help in turning around the sentiments in the bond and equity markets even as one hopes that the global situation does not worsen much in the near term.

    While the Indian markets are now much cheaper than a month back, analysts will have to rework their earnings estimates based on the recent developments locally and across the globe.

    Disclaimer: The author is Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    First Published on Oct 4, 2018 02:41 pm

    tags #Business #MARKET OUTLOOK #markets #Nifty #Sensex

