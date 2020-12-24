Analysts upgrade rating on these 9 stocks in December for up to 34% returns

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The market hit fresh record high in December with Nifty trading about a 1,000 points higher than pre-COVID peak levels, even though COVID-related fear is not over yet.

In the last nine months since March 23 low, the benchmark indices have gained 77 percent each. Meanwhile the broader markets have outperformed frontliners with Nifty Midcap index rising 82 percent and Smallcap index gaining 97 percent.

The easing monetary policy across the globe to support economic recovery, better-than-expected September quarter earnings, government's supportive policy measures, vaccine progress and recovery in economic activity have all played a key role in taking the market to newer levels.

There was a steep correction earlier this week due to the discovery of new strain of coronavirus in United Kingdom, but the market recovered gradually.

FIIs have invested more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the current calendar year so far.

"Year 2021 would be year for restarting India with mass-vaccination drive, economic recovery and earnings growth which will lead to positive GDP growth. We believe India is on the cusp of a cyclical recovery and events such as virus outbreak are likely to be more frequent and investors' portfolios have to be better pos