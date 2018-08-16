Analysts turn mixed on Sun Pharma despite Q1 nos beat estimates; CLSA ups target to Rs 750

Sun Pharma started off the financial year 2018-19 on a strong note as first quarter earnings beat analysts' estimates on strong India and US sales, but brokerage houses turned mixed on their ratings.

CLSA and HSBC remained positive on the stock but Citi maintained its Neutral call and Prabhudas Lilladher Reduce rating on Sun Pharma.

Sun Pharma reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 982.8 crore in the first quarter ended June against a net loss of Rs 423 crore in year-ago. Profit in Q1FY18 was adversely impacted by the settlement with certain plaintiffs related to the Modafinil antitrust litigation in the US, with the settlement amounting to Rs 951 crore.

Adjusted net profit excluding the impact of this settlement was around Rs 525 crore. Q1FY19 profit is 87 percent higher year-on-year (YoY) on this adjusted profit.

Revenues for Q1FY19 rose 16.7 percent YoY to Rs 7,423.9 crore from Rs 6,360.8 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin for the quarter was 21.3 percent.

A Reuters poll had forecast a rise in net profit to Rs 900 crore. It estimated a revenue gain of 12.8 percent YoY to Rs 6,957 crore.

Specialty Initiatives

“We are gradually crossing key milestones in our specialty initiatives with the recent commercialization of Yonsa in the US and targeted launch of Ilumya and Cequa in the coming quarters," Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of Sun Pharma.

Shanghvi added the drugmaker is awaiting approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for two specialty products, Xelpros and Elepsia, filed from Halol.

"With all these specialty launches lined-up, a substantial portion of our current specialty pipeline will be on market. We are creating a deep pipeline of specialty products, however, during the year these launches will result in significant upfront investments," Shanghvi said.

Sun Pharma said it continued to evaluate opportunities in the specialty segment to further enhance this business.

Here are brokerage houses' views on Sun Pharma post its Q1 earnings:

CLSA

While revising target price to Rs 750 from Rs 600 earlier, global brokerage firm said US and India businesses showed a positive surprise for the quarter ended June.

Specialty launches in the US is on track and execution will be the key from here on, it added.

HSBC

HSBC also feels that specialty initiatives are remained on track with planned launch of Ilumya in Q2FY19. We will watch for execution as significant upfront costs build up for specialty efforts."

The research house has raised its target price to Rs 565 from Rs 525 earlier.

Citi

The research house said strong US and low R&D spend helped its earnings beat analyst estimates.

US traction is encouraging but margins could taper a bit, it feels.

It has maintained neutral rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 600 per share.

Prabhudas Lilladher

Management maintained low double digit growth in revenues with 8-9 percent of R&D expenditures (mainly for specialty portfolio) in FY19E.

It also cautioned of significant cost push (promotion, marketing and employee) of launching three branded specialty products in FY19E.

Expecting continuation of headwinds in US generics, Sun Pharma guided for launch of generics with limited competition in FY19E.

Its valuation remains challenging and one of the highest among its peers as it trades at PE of 34.6x and 31.3x of FY19E and FY20E.

We believe that the valuation remains stretched and maintain Reduce and target price at Rs 447.

Macquarie

Adjusted for lower R&D spend & tax rate, Q1 performance was in-line with estimates.

With a recovery in ex-Taro US sales, material earnings downside seems limited.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.