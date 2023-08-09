Analysts take contrarian calls even as investors swoon over Sun Pharma

The stock topped the list of contrarian calls in July.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, the darling of the pharma pack, continues to receive investor love, with the stock soaring nearly 11 percent over the past month. The drugmaker's healthy earnings performance in the April-June quarter injected investors with more optimism, particularly given its strong growth prospects.

While the Street’s love interest with the stock continues, analysts, however, have differing views. As per Moneycontrol's Analyst Call Tracker, the stock topped the list of contrarian calls taken by brokerages, with ‘hold’ ratings going from zero to three in July even as the scrip gained in the cash market. Though analysts continue to remain upbeat on Sun Pharma's growth outlook, some have cautioned that its expensive valuation and rising expenses could be a near-term downside trigger for the stock.

Likewise, over the last month, ‘buy’ calls for the stock came down to 36 from 39, and ‘hold’ ratings rose to three from zero, while two ‘sell’ recommendations remain unchanged.

Brokerage firm SMIFS, which has a ‘reduce’ call on Sun Pharma, warned that the company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margins may remain under pressure in the coming quarters on the back of rising research and development (R&D) expenses in the face of mere high-single-digit topline growth.

In the investor call after the January-March results, Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, had said he expects R&D expenses to increase to 7-8 percent of total sales in FY24. For context, R&D costs took up around 6 percent of the company's total sales in FY23.

Another brokerage, Systematix Shares and Stocks (India), which downgraded the stock to a ‘hold’ post the company's April-June earnings, did so citing its pricey valuation.

Also Read | Consumer biggies Titan, HUL, Asian Paints disappoint in Q1, face brunt of analyst downgrades

Analysts at the firm believe Sun Pharma's current stock valuation, which is at around 25 times its expected FY25 earnings-per-stock estimates, limits the scope of a strong upside. However, the firm did increase its price target for the stock by over 6 percent to factor in its strong growth in the June quarter.

Aside from minor hiccups, the overall sentiment for the stock remains robust. The main factors fuelling optimism for the drugmaker are its increased focus on global speciality pharmaceuticals and R&D. Even though analysts believe that higher R&D expenses will be a drag on Sun Pharma's near-term margins, most see it as a long-term growth multiplier for the pharma company.

The lesser-than-expected impact from the import ban on Sun Pharma's Halol site and expectations of the Mohali plant inching towards normalcy from the second half of FY24 has added to the positivity among analysts.

Nuvama Institutional Equities also foresees Sun’s specialty portfolio getting a boost from Winlevi (a dermatology drug) and Sezaby (used to treat active seizures in newborns) from FY25 onwards. It also believes an expected recovery in India will provide long-term comfort.

In conclusion, Sun Pharma’s growth prospects are bright, if one chooses to look beyond its near-term challenges.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries settled 0.4 percent higher at Rs 1,152.80 on the National Stock Exchange.

Also Read | Bajaj Finance an elephant that can dance, say bullish analysts, but investors stay cautious

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.