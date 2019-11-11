Analysts remain bullish, Amara Raja Batteries climbs 8%

Shares of Amara Raja Batteries rallied 8 percent intraday on November 11 after brokerage houses retained bullish stance on the stock as the company showed consistent margin growth performance in Q2FY20.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 22.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 292 crore and margin expanded 388bps YoY to 17.2 percent in the quarter ended September 2019, beating analyst estimates.

Margin has risen for the fifth consecutive quarter due to the lag impact of 7 percent fall in lead prices in the first quarter.

Raw material costs as a percentage of sales fell 65 percent from 69.3 percent QoQ. Gross margin improvement was supported by lower lead prices and better mix across segments.

According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, EBITDA was estimated at Rs 281 crore and the margin at 15.6 percent for the quarter.

Profit shot up 82 percent YoY to Rs 218.6 crore due to lower tax expenses.

Despite the steep fall in OEM revenues and lower realizations, Amara Raja's Q2FY20 revenues declined marginally by 3.3 percent YoY to Rs 1,695 crore on healthy growth in replacement and industrial segments.

"We expect revenue/earnings CAGRs at 8 percent/16 percent for FY19-22. Average return on equity/return on capital employed will likely to be strong at 17 percent/22 percent over FY20-22E. In addition, free cash flow generation should remain healthy at an average of Rs 42 crore per year over this period," said Emkay, while maintaining a buy rating on the stock.

The brokerage revised its target price to Rs 784 from Rs 760, implying a 20 percent potential upside.

Motilal Oswal upgraded its FY20 EPS estimates by around 13 percent (FY21 by around 2 percent) to factor in the benefits of lower lead prices and mix.

"We maintain a buy call, with a target price of Rs 790, implying 21 percent potential upside from current levels," it said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 703.65, up Rs 49.65, or 7.59 percent, on the BSE at 1206 hours.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.