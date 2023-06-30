Barclays, Morgan Stanley offer divergent outlook on global economy for July-December

Amid turmoil in global markets, investors face looming threat of a recession, banking crisis, fluctuating interest rates and more

The global markets experienced a peculiar and tumultuous start to 2023. Investors faced various challenges, including the looming threat of a recession, banking crisis, fluctuating interest rates, persistent inflation, and a weakening US economy.

Here are some views of analysts for the second half of 2023 on what global economy might have in store:

State Street: Our projection suggests that global growth will decelerate, with a more convincing case for a US recession in 2024 rather than in 2023. In our forecast for 2023, we anticipate approximately 1 percent growth in the US, with a slight decrease expected in the eurozone. These estimates indicate a relatively modest growth trajectory for both regions during the specified period.

HSBC Asset Management: The US is expected to face an economic downturn in Q4 of 2023, followed by a year of contraction and a subsequent European recession in 2024. The banking giant's asset manager highlights that recession warnings are intensifying for several economies, with fiscal and monetary policies no longer aligning with the movements in stock and bond markets. This mismatch raises concerns as economic indicators indicate a potential downturn.

Barclays: In terms of the economy, our baseline scenario indicates a global slowdown without a contraction. Developed countries are expected to experience sluggish growth, even in an optimistic scenario, potentially approaching a recession. However, the lower growth rate can be seen as positive news since it helps alleviate inflationary pressures. Consequently, central banks are unlikely to significantly raise interest rates and may even consider rate cuts later in the year if the slowdown is more severe than anticipated.

Citi Global: Despite the extraordinary events that have characterized 2023 thus far, Citi Global Wealth sees remainder of 2023 as an opportune period. They identify a 'rolling recession' in which certain sectors of the US economy continue to grow while others contract. As inflation gradually subsides following a rapid series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, the group emphasizes the importance of maintaining investment portfolios.

While their current asset allocation strategy maintains a defensive stance, Citi Global Wealth identifies several opportunities to make adjustments over time as the Fed transitions from rate hikes to rate cuts. Moving ahead, the analyst anticipates that the current market conditions will pave the way for a potential and significant recovery in 2024.

Allianz Global: As inflation continues to remain high and an economic downturn looms on the horizon, Allianz Global Investors anticipates a potentially turbulent second half of the year. Market adjustments in key areas may be necessary as expectations need to be recalibrated.

Given the ongoing struggle against inflation, central banks may find themselves compelled to raise interest rates further, even after a temporary pause, before eventually shifting towards lower levels. This potential shift in monetary policy adds to the uncertainty and complexity of the market landscape.

Morgan Stanley: Shifting to a bullish outlook on emerging market (EM) bonds and signaling a positive stance after maintaining a neutral position for a significant portion of the year, Morgan Stanley has expressed optimism about EM local currency bonds. Meanwhile, the bank's strategists remain cautious about the currencies of developing economies, particularly in light of the expected strength of the US dollar.

In a note to clients titled It's all downhill from here, Morgan Stanley's strategist James Lord highlighted the bank's upgraded stance on EM local currency bonds and emphasized that rate cuts in emerging markets are likely to occur before the Federal Reserve implements its own.