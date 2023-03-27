 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Analysts divided over impact of hike in STT on F&O volumes

Ravindra Sonavane
Mar 27, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

While some say the profit margin will decrease and lead to fewer participants, others argue that previous tax increases had little lasting effect.

(Representative image)

Analysts are divided over the impact of the increase in securities transaction tax (STT) on futures and options (F&O) volumes. While some predict the higher transaction cost will significantly decrease profit margins and lead to a decline in F&O participants, others argue that previous tax increases had little to no lasting effect on F&O volumes.

According to some analysts, the tax hike is likely to make it tougher for short-term traders, arbitrage houses, high-frequency and retail traders to earn profits through F&O trading, given the potential for increased costs. They anticipate the changes will affect the number of F&O participants.

“This could certainly reduce the profit margins of F&O traders,” said Ruchit Jain, lead research at 5paisa.com.

Short-term traders, arbitrage houses, and high-frequency traders account for 90 percent of F&O trading volumes.