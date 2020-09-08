Analysts bet on these growth sectors amid COVID-19 gloom

A stupendous rise of the Indian market since the March 2020 lows instils both optimism and caution.

Optimism because the worst looks behind and the economy is expected to recover from the worst contraction on record, and caution because the market's valuation is not in cohesion to the economic reality of the country.

A trend of healthy correction has been observed of late. After the rally of a few sessions, the market tends to witness some profit-booking to keep the bulls calm.

The structure of the market is such that experts advise focussing on stocks and growth sectors rather than attempting to time the market.

Jyoti Roy, DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking underscored that in the short-term, Nifty has rallied significantly from its March lows and is now almost back to pre COVID levels on the back of global liquidity led rally.

"We think that upsides from here will be capped on the Nifty though stock-specific action is expected to continue. Post the sharp beta rally, we expect that bottom-up stock picking will be the key to generate returns in the market from here on," Roy said.

Nifty’s components still appear to be working extremely well, however, they have reached their resistance levels and may witness minor correction.

Technical experts are of the view that the current short-term average is placed at 11,280 levels which would act as strong support and on the higher side 11,850-12000 levels would act as strong resistance from current levels.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities believes the risk-reward ratio is not favourable at this juncture and will only attract buying only on large declines or at large supports.

"Buy with confidence around 11,000 levels with a 2 to 3 months view. Buy a select few companies that are part of the Nifty and Bank Nifty. On the upside, 11,800 and 12,000 will be the main resistance," Chouhan said.

"It is advisable to reduce long-standing positions by 20 to 25 percent if we see the market heading towards the 12,000 levels. In short, the market has reached a very high level since April 2020 and that is why we should only enter in long positions around 11,000 levels," Chouhan said.

Bet on growth sectors

This market requires a prudent, stock-specific approach to generate gains as volatility is expected to remain high.

Most analysts are betting on the rural themes as the sector has displayed strong resilience amid the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic. Besides, IT, pharma, telecom and auto have also been among the most talked-about sectors of late.

Roy of Angel Broking points out that essential and digital themes have played out along expected lines since the beginning of the crisis.

He believes that there is a clear case for further upsides in most sectors given revenue visibility and strong growth prospects.

"Continues strength in the rural economy on the back of a good monsoon along with pent up demand bodes well for agrochemicals, two-wheelers and tractors. While FMCG should continue to witness a good demand, upsides would be limited for the sector given rich valuations," Roy said.

"We expect the IT sector will continue to do well as the demand environment continues to remain robust due to greater adoption of digital technologies. Telecom is also expected to continue doing well given the increased demand for data and a gradual increase in ARPUs due to consolidation in the industry," said Roy.

In the IT and pharma space, Roy is positive on HCL technologies, Persistent Systems and Granules India.

Hero Motocorp, Endurance Technologies and Swaraj Engines are his top picks in the auto space. He is positive on Chalet Hotels, Inox Leisure and VIP Industries which is part of the recovery theme.

He said he likes Reliance Industries also as it looks to transform self into a digital play from a brick and mortar company.

Chouhan of Kotak Securities believes telecom, technology, pharmaceuticals and auto ar ethe growth sectors. He said contra bets should be on financial stocks, especially private banks.

"We prefer Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Cipla and Lupin. From the auto sector, we like Escorts and Hero MotoCorp. For betting on contra bets, we should consider ICICI Bank and Axis Bank," Chouhan said.

Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities believes IT, pharma and telecom are the growth sectors as these sectors possess strong earnings growth over the next few years despite the COVID-19 pandemic being hit worldwide.

The IT sector has a strong pedigree, robust business model, high return ratios and reasonable valuations. Pharma has been the leader of the current up-move since the start of the rally from April after a huge underperformance over many years. Telecom remains the beneficiary of being an emerging duopoly with a large subscriber base and regular price hikes. Higher data consumption with respect to work-from-home (WFH), digital payments, OTT platforms and lesser CAPEX requirements in the near future are the key positives for the sector," Jain said.

He is positive on TCS, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel from current levels.

The mid and smallcaps

Analysts are positive on mid and smallcap space for the long-term but advise a stock-specific approach and mutual fund route.

Roy of Angel Broking said while he is positive on the broader markets, mid and smallcaps will find it difficult to outperform the Nifty in the short-term, given the significant outperformance in August.

He expects mid and smallcaps to take a breather for some time before they start outperforming the largecaps again.

On the other hand, Chouhan of Kotak Securities expects mid and smallcaps to outperform but instead of investing directly in the market, he advises retail investors should consider the route of mutual funds.

"Buy NAVs of mid and smallcap funds. For making money from the mid or smallcaps, we need to bet on a number of stocks and to hold them for a longer time, which is an extremely difficult task for retail investors," Chouhan said.

Jain of Reliance Securities also believes mid and smallcaps will continue to outperform as they are trading below the long term averages on PE multiples and P/BV multiples.

"Make in India initiative and large global companies making India a manufacturing hub will improve strong order books for various sectors and lower interest rates will aid margins in the next few years," Jain said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.