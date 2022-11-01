Analyst tracker: Banks, insurance remain apple of analysts' eye, Wipro remains out of favour

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Some top stocks in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) space remain analyst favourites for another month.

Pessimism around information technology and building and construction stocks is unabated.

Analysts were most optimistic about ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) with 98 percent recommending that investors buy the stocks.

ICICI Bank has just one “hold” call and L&T has one “sell” call from Ambit Capital, data available on Bloomberg as of October-end shows.

Investors have been bullish on ICICI Bank for many months now, enabling the stock to deliver superlative returns. The lender leads the pack in terms of growth and expansion of margins, fuelling analyst optimism.

L&T is a play on India’s infrastructure spending. The government has been focussing on developing infrastructure at many levels – from transport and energy to logistics– and L&T is likely to be a key beneficiary.

Following these two are SBI Life Insurance, Housing Development and Finance Corporation (HDFC) and State Bank of India (SBI) with 96-97 percent of analyst being bullish on their stocks.

SBI Life Insurance is the beneficiary of increased investor focus on insurance as awareness of the importance of a life cover grows in India.

HDFC, which is in the process of merging with HDFC Bank, is the largest mortgage lender in the country. Its prospects have brightened amid rising sales of residential real estate.

SBI is the largest bank by asset size and is enjoying rapid credit growth. It is also valued relatively cheaper than other banks despite the size and scale of its business.

The next five

The other five names that make up the top 10 list are ITC, HDFC Life Insurance, Sun Pharmaceutical, UPL (formerly United Phosphorous Ltd) and NTPC about which 93-94 percent of analysts are optimistic.

Despite rallying in the calendar year so far, ITC remains the cheapest stock among so-called fast moving consumer goods, or FMCG, companies.

Its cigarette sales growth is strong. At the same time, its non-cigarette FMCG business is also delivering results with higher sales and margins. ITC’s hotels and paper businesses are also booming.

The reason why analysts are backing HDFC Life Insurance is the same as in the case of SBI Life Insurance.

Sun Pharma is likely to gain from favourable currency movements. Its India business has also shown improved recently.

UPL is one of the largest fertiliser companies with a bulk of sales coming from outside India. It is also set to gain from the weakening of the rupee.

NTPC, meanwhile, is expanding its portfolio and diversifying into renewable energy, which gives it revenue visibility as energy demand increases.

Select IT names out of favour

JSW Steel maintained its top position in terms of analyst pessimism, measured by the percentage of analysts who are not bullish on a stock.

As much as 82 percent of analysts who track the stock are against buying it, as they see a double whammy for the company -- falling price of steel and rising costs.

Wipro, apparently JSW Steel’s brother in arms, has the highest concentration of sell calls. As many as 20 analysts out of 46 – the highest among all stocks – who track Wipro believe you should short its shares.

Only 13 have a favourable view on the IT company while the same number believe you should hold the stock.

Shree Cements and Asian Paints, two companies that are part of the building construction sector, are also among those shunned by analysts.

Shree Cement was recently ousted from the Nifty index for non-performance. Analysts cite a rich valuation and increased competitiveness in the cement segment as key drags for the stock.

Asian Paints is also dealing with similar issues. Competition in the paint segment has increased with more players venturing into the business while the stock remains richly valued.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is another IT company that is out of analysts’ favour. The second-most valuable company in India is dealing with a slowdown in the US and European countries that may have a negative impact on its business. A high attrition rate is also an issue for the firm.

Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Divi's Laboratories and Bajaj Finance are the next five in this list.

Britannia and Nestle–two names from the FMCG sector –are two of the most overvalued stocks. They are also struggling to grow their retail sales amid lower monsoon sowing in key agrarian belts of India.

Bajaj Auto is a victim of a fall in export volume due to unfavourable government policies, especially in Africa. Bajaj Finance, on the other hand, is an overvalued stock especially after a massive rally. Analysts advise investors to buy other stocks from the non-banking financial company segment.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.