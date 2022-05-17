Analyst now says 'black magic' market crash claim was 'humour'

Rajkot-based research analyst Minish Patel, who caused an uproar last week after claiming that he used “black magic” to trigger a crash in the domestic stock market, said on May 17 his statement was made in a “lighter note” and “it was flashed purely with intention of humour”.

“There is a confusion in media on my funny quotes on ‘Kala-Jadu’ which were flashed last week in my Telegram channel, so here I am again clarifying that it was flashed with tag of ‘on a lighter note’,” Patel said in a post on his Telegram channel.

Patel's Telegram channel accumulated 1 million subscribers in its more than five years of existence.

Patel said that every day many members question him on which software or tool or strategy he uses, “but my reply always same ‘I don’t use any’,” Patel said.

“...so I was tired as they are not believing in my experience and screen reading skills, so to avoid such question I have flashed common msg (message) for all in channel that ‘I use Kala-Jadu’ for market prediction with the intention of fun for all,” Patel said.

Patel had claimed last week that he spent over Rs 8 crore on “Kala-Jadu” to trigger the market fall seen throughout the week. The Nifty fell more than 5 percent in the six-day period ended May 13.

“Market cannot be manipulated by anyone, it’s solely upon public how they see (the) market,” Patel said.

“I am shocked and surprised by incorrect & grossly irresponsible reporting by some media. The impugned article on my name is not only a glaring case of incorrect reporting but also has been published with a malafide intent to adversely affect my reputation.”

“I am going to serve legal notice for defamation to all those who haven't met or talked with me once but published baseless script on my name without my consent,” he added.