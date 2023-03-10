 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analyst Call Tracker: Why three auto stocks are winning over analysts amid price volatility?

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 13, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were among 10 stocks with the maximum contrarian calls even as investors booked profits in them in February.

Automobile companies Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra continue to generate optimism among analysts despite volatility in the market last month.

According to Moneycontrol's Analysts' Call Tracker, these companies were among 10 stocks with the maximum contrarian calls over the month. A contrarian call is when an analyst recommends buying a stock although its price is falling, or the other way round.

In January, Bajaj Auto gained about 6 percent, while Tata Motors and M&M added 16.5 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.

The sharp gains in the first month of 2023 gave investors more room to book profits in February, when weak market sentiment resurfaced due to renewed concerns that the US Federal Reserve may keep hiking interest rates to rein in sticky inflation.