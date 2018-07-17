Podcast | Sensex rises almost 200 pts, Nifty back at 11,000; midcaps see a big surge

After starting the week on a negative note, the market on Tuesday looked to reclaim its positive momentum from last week, backed by sharp gains in midcaps. The Sensex managed to end the day almost 200 points higher, while the Nifty managed to end above 11,000-mark.

Investors in equities are likely to have placed bets on lower crude prices and a stronger rupee, which boosted oil marketing companies as well as banks, among others. Bond yields too witnessed some softening.

But strength in the market was largely on the back of a huge surge in midcap index, which managed to end over 2 percent higher.

Financials, particularly PSU banks, as well as pharmaceuticals, metals as well as energy names found favour among investors. State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, HPCL and IOC were the top gainers, while HUL, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra were the top losers.

The Sensex closed higher by 196.19 points or 0.54% at 36519.96, while the Nifty rose 71.10 points or 0.65% at 11008.00. The market breadth was positive as 1443 shares advanced, against a decline of 1101 shares, while 173 shares were unchanged.

"In a volatile trading session, the equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow range in the first half of the trading session. However, healthy buying was witnessed in the second half and the Nifty Index ended the day with gains of 0.7% to close at 11,008 levels. The broader market indices outperformed the benchmark with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap ending with gains of 2.1% and 1.1% respectively," Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking, said in a statement.

Stocks in news

Private sector lender Federal Bank share price rallied 19.16 percent after reporting better earnings growth on lower provisions and strong loan growth for the quarter ended June.

HUL: Shares of Hindustan Unilever slipped more than 4 percent despite company reporting better numbers in the quarter ended June 2018. The company had reported a 19.2 percent YoY rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 1,529 crore for the quarter ended June. Some brokerages downgraded their rating on the stock while some kept the rating unchanged and increased target price.

Ashok Leyland: India’s third largest commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Tuesday beat analyst expectations with a 232 percent rise in net profit for the June quarter, led by a sustained growth in domestic demand helped by strong uptick in infrastructure activity. The stock rose 2.1 percent.

Punjab National Bank share price rallied 6.5 percent after the lender announced its action plan for current financial year 2018-19. The public sector lender said it would monetise non-core assets to raise Rs 8,600 crore and target net profit of over Rs 5,500 crore in second quarter of FY19, reports CNBC-TV18.

Shares of oil marketing companies as well as aviation companies soared on Tuesday on the back of falling crude oil prices. OMCs such as Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL gained 2-6 percent, while airline stocks such as Jet Airways, SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) also closed in positive terrain.

Global Update

European markets were trading flat in morning trade as investors looked to study trends coming in from corporate results as well as cues from Fed Chair Powell’s remarks. The Stoxx 600 was hovering around flat line.

Meanwhile, in Asia, the market ended lower as energy stocks saw a fall amid weak oil prices. Hang Seng Index fell 1.23 percent.

Going forward, experts are anticipating some volatility ahead. “We expect markets to remain volatile in the near term. On the global front, US-China trade war talks along with movement in crude oil prices would be keenly tracked by investors. The ongoing corporate earnings season will also result in stock specific volatility. Hence, we would advise traders to remain cautious and avoid risky leveraged positions,” Manglik of Religare added.