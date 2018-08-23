An evening walk down Dalal Street | Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs amid a tepid, rangebound day

After clinching fresh milestones in the morning, shares had a sort of an anti-climax ending as benchmarks managed to end the day on a subdued note. Having said that, they managed to end the day on record closing highs.

While IT, pharma and FMCG gained big, weakness in banks, metals and auto offset the positive upmove and pushed indices to flat lines. The Nifty managed to end the day above 11,550, but below 11,600 that it hit for the first time.

D-Street had a good start to the day, following good global cues as well. But selling in banks along with a weaker rupee managed to drag them down from high point.

Metals and PSU banks were among the biggest losers, while among broader markets, midcap indices ended marginally in the red.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 51.01 points or 0.13% at 38336.76, while the Nifty rose 11.90 points or 0.10% at 11582.80. The market breadth was narrow as 1,202 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,485 shares, while 186 shares are unchanged.

Among stocks, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Vedanta, and BPCL lost the most.

Stocks in news:

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries on Thursday touched Rs 8 lakh crore on the BSE. The stock also touched a fresh record high of Rs 1,273.55. The huge upmove in the stock has been visible especially after the company laid out big plans at its annual general meeting (AGM), including the launch of its fiber-to-the-home service, GigaFiber. The stock closed 1.7% higher at Rs 1268.75.

Larsen & Toubro approved a buyback proposal of 6 crore shares, amounting to Rs 9,000 crore, at a price of Rs 1,500 apiece. This is a premium of 13.45 percent as of Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 1,322.15. The stock closed 1.9% higher.

HDFC Asset Management Company share price closed nearly 4 percent higher after it reported stellar earnings performance for the quarter ended June 2018. The stock has maintained its momentum since listing as it climbed nearly 67 percent from its issue price of Rs 1,100, though there was an intermittent correction. It touched a fresh record high of Rs 1844.

Microfinance firm CreditAccess Grameen share price started off the first trading session on a weak note, opening with 7 percent discount at Rs 393 against issue price of Rs 422. CreditAccess raised Rs 1,131-crore through its initial public offer which was subscribed 2.22 times during August 8-10, 2018. It closed 9.3% higher.

Nestle India share price rallied nearly 6 percent after partnering with Flipkart to launch MAGGI Special Masala noodles. As a part of the partnership, from August 21 consumers can pre-book MAGGI Special Masala Noodles on Flipkart, the company said. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1590.

Global Update

Stocks in Europe hovered were flat after Chinese imposition of fresh tariffs against US goods came into effect. Stoxx 600 was marginally higher.

Meanwhile, markets in Asia closed mixed even as investors look to the trade talks between Beijing and Washington as well.