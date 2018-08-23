App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

An evening walk down Dalal Street | Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs amid a tepid, rangebound day

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 51.01 points or 0.13% at 38336.76, while the Nifty rose 11.90 points or 0.10% at 11582.80.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After clinching fresh milestones in the morning, shares had a sort of an anti-climax ending as benchmarks managed to end the day on a subdued note. Having said that, they managed to end the day on record closing highs.

While IT, pharma and FMCG gained big, weakness in banks, metals and auto offset the positive upmove and pushed indices to flat lines. The Nifty managed to end the day above 11,550, but below 11,600 that it hit for the first time.

D-Street had a good start to the day, following good global cues as well. But selling in banks along with a weaker rupee managed to drag them down from high point.

Metals and PSU banks were among the biggest losers, while among broader markets, midcap indices ended marginally in the red.

related news

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 51.01 points or 0.13% at 38336.76, while the Nifty rose 11.90 points or 0.10% at 11582.80. The market breadth was narrow as 1,202 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,485 shares, while 186 shares are unchanged.

Among stocks, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Vedanta, and BPCL lost the most.

Stocks in news:

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries on Thursday touched Rs 8 lakh crore on the BSE. The stock also touched a fresh record high of Rs 1,273.55. The huge upmove in the stock has been visible especially after the company laid out big plans at its annual general meeting (AGM), including the launch of its fiber-to-the-home service, GigaFiber. The stock closed 1.7% higher at Rs 1268.75.

Larsen & Toubro approved a buyback proposal of 6 crore shares, amounting to Rs 9,000 crore, at a price of Rs 1,500 apiece. This is a premium of 13.45 percent as of Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 1,322.15. The stock closed 1.9% higher.

HDFC Asset Management Company share price closed nearly 4 percent higher after it reported stellar earnings performance for the quarter ended June 2018. The stock has maintained its momentum since listing as it climbed nearly 67 percent from its issue price of Rs 1,100, though there was an intermittent correction. It touched a fresh record high of Rs 1844.

Microfinance firm CreditAccess Grameen share price started off the first trading session on a weak note, opening with 7 percent discount at Rs 393 against issue price of Rs 422. CreditAccess raised Rs 1,131-crore through its initial public offer which was subscribed 2.22 times during August 8-10, 2018. It closed 9.3% higher.

Nestle India share price rallied nearly 6 percent after partnering with Flipkart to launch MAGGI Special Masala noodles. As a part of the partnership, from August 21 consumers can pre-book MAGGI Special Masala Noodles on Flipkart, the company said. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1590.

Global Update

Stocks in Europe hovered were flat after Chinese imposition of fresh tariffs against US goods came into effect. Stoxx 600 was marginally higher.

Meanwhile, markets in Asia closed mixed even as investors look to the trade talks between Beijing and Washington as well.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 03:57 pm

tags #Local Markets

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.