An evening walk down Dalal Street | Sensex ends flat, Nifty above 10,500; SBI, Cipla fall post Q2

It’s a flat end to the session on Tuesday, with the Nifty holding 10,500-mark.

Among sectors, automobiles, banks, consumption and PSU banks took a big hit, while energy, IT and infrastructure names gained the most. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap index ended down over half a percent.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed up 40.99 points or 0.12% at 34991.91, while the Nifty ended higher by 6.00 points or 0.06% at 10530.00. The market breadth was negative as 1,264 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,278 shares, while 153 shares were unchanged.

Yes Bank, TCS, and Zee Entertainment were the top gainers, while Vedanta, SBI, and Cipla lost the most.

Stocks in News

Gail India rose 1 percent after the company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

Shares of Graphite India rose 1 percent after the company reported a multi-fold increase in its September quarter net profit.

Cupid declined 3 percent on weak set of numbers declared by the company for quarter ended September 2018.

Shares of Cipla traded lower by over 5.5 percent as investors continued to be bearish on the stock based on its results and tough guidance ahead.

Voltas reported a net profit of Rs 107 crore for the September quarter, a jump of 12 percent year on year to the profit of Rs 95.36 crore that was reported a year ago. The stock ended 3 percent lower.

Global Markets

Stocks in Europe were mixed as investors continued to digest political events. Stoxx 600 was flat with the different sectors struggling to make strong gains.

Asian stocks were mixed as investors waited for cues from US midterm elections. Mainland China markets ended the trading day lower, with the Shanghai composite sliding 0.23 percent to close at around 2,659.36 and the Shenzhen composite declining 0.356 percent to about 1,346.19.